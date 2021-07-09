AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jul. 09.

Friday, Jul. 09 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

Friday, Jul. 09 10:30 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan’s public schedule – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan attends Ethiopian Village groundbreaking, 8323 Rainier Ave (3:00 PM PDT) and Muslim Housing Services groundbreaking, 6727 Rainier Ave (4:00 PM PDT)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

Friday, Jul. 09 11:00 AM Washington Governor Jay Inslee delivers remarks at a groundbreaking for Vicinity Motor Corp plant

Location: 5435 La Bounty Dr, Ferndale, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

Friday, Jul. 09 1:30 PM Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene and Washington Gov. Inslee visit Point Roberts, WA – Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene visit Point Roberts, WA, which has been geographically isolated due to the closure of the U.S.-Canada border during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Stops include a community meeting, Point Roberts Library, 1431 Gulf Rd (1:30 PM PDT), visit to International Marketplace store, 480 Tyee Dr (2:20 PM PDT), and visit to Westwind Marine, 721 Simundson Dr (2:45 PM PDT). Other attendees include Washington State Reps. Sharon Shewmake and Alicia Rule and Whatcom County, WA, Executive Satpal Sidhu

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

Due to international travel restrictions, entry to Point Roberts by land requires the permission of the Canadian government, which the Office of the Governor is neither able to grant nor facilitate for media.

Saturday, Jul. 10 9th Annual Seattle Center Polish Festival – Seattle Center Festal: Polish Festival co-hosted with Seattle Polish Foundation, to celebrate Polish culture, traditions, and contemporary achievements

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Katelyn Del Buco, Seattle Communications, katelyn.delbuco@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 7240