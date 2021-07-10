Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has mobilized the Idaho National Guard to help fight wildfires amid an ongoing drought and extreme heat. The Republican governor issued an emergency declaration Friday allowing soldiers to help fight fires on the 9,700 square miles in mostly northern Idaho where the state provides fire protection. It’s the first time the Idaho Department of Lands has requested the governor issue such an emergency declaration. The Lands Department says the soldiers will help with fire suppression and logistics support. State officials didn’t say how many soldiers might be deployed.

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire exploding through bone-dry timber has prompted Nevada authorities to evacuate a border-area community. The Beckwourth Complex — a merging of two lightning-caused fires — headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada. Across the state line, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asked people to evacuate a section of Rancho Haven, north of Reno. Other fires are burning in Oregon, Arizona and Idaho. Authorities say fire conditions are tough as a heat wave engulfs the region, promising triple-digit temperatures in many areas through the weekend.

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state wildlife officials say a man was injured after he was attacked by a grizzly bear in eastern Idaho Friday morning. Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said in a prepared statement that the man was running on a trail in the Kilgore area near Island Park around 6:30 a.m. when he encountered the female grizzly with her cub. The female bear charged him, and the man laid down in an effort to protect himself. Phillips said the grizzly struck him several times before running off, but the man was able to return to his cabin and call 911. He was treated at a nearby hospital.