Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County Grand Jury decided not to criminally charge a Gresham Police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020. Officer James Doyle fatally shot Israel Mark Berry in May 2020. Doyle and other officers were helping Portland police with calls as they responded to large demonstrations. At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man in a vehicle “engaging in threatening behavior.” Body camera footage and other evidence shows Doyle opened fire when Berry drove his vehicle at police. Berry was killed. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt says he respects the decision by the grand jury.

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — New renovations will allow threatened salmon species to return to Lunds Gulch at Meadowdale Beach Park. After a decade of planning, construction has begun on renovations at the waterfront park to create a 1.3-acre pocket estuary that will bring back Chinook, chum and coho salmon, as well as cutthroat trout. The centerpiece of the renovations is a railroad bridge that will create a 90-foot opening for the creek to flow through. It will replace a six-foot culvert. The project was a complicated affair involving state and federal grants. It also required a partnership with BNSF Railway. The bill will likely exceed $15 million.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — One of the people who died from heat-related issues during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave last week was a common face at the Washington state Capitol. Known to most as Moss, he would sit for hours in the marble Rotunda and quietly read before packing up his belongings to head back to the nearby church porch where he slept for five years. The United Churches of Olympia posted on Facebook June 29 that they discovered Barnett Moss deceased that morning, a day after temperatures had reached 110 degrees. They held a memorial for him on that same porch Friday. Washington’s death toll hit at least 78 and Oregon reported 116 deaths following the three-day heat wave that engulfed the region.