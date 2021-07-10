Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the sixth player to reach the upper deck of T-Mobile Park with a majestic blast for his 33rd homer, but Mitch Haniger’s two-out grand slam in the eighth inning lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Los Angeles Angels 7-3. Ohtani had the most memorable shot of the night. Haniger hit the most important. Haniger drove a pitch from Jose Quintana into the left-field bullpen to cap Seattle’s rally from a 3-0 deficit. The Angels had a 3-0 lead thanks to Ohtani’s drive off starter Marco Gonzales that soared into the top deck of right field. MLB’s Statcast projected the homer at 463 feet.

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-77 on Friday night. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Mercury. They beat the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games with Diana Taurasi sidelined by a hip injury. Griner had 33 points Wednesday night in a 99-90 overtime win over the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm wrapped up a spot in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship when the Las Vegas Aces lost to the Minnesota Lynx later Friday. Jewell Loyd had 16 points for Seattle. The teams will meet again Sunday in Everett, Washington.