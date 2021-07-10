Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO WILDFIRES-NATIONAL GUARD

Governor taps Idaho National Guard for firefighting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has mobilized the Idaho National Guard to help fight wildfires amid an ongoing drought and extreme heat. The Republican governor issued an emergency declaration Friday allowing soldiers to help fight fires on the 9,700 square miles in mostly northern Idaho where the state provides fire protection. It’s the first time the Idaho Department of Lands has requested the governor issue such an emergency declaration. The Lands Department says the soldiers will help with fire suppression and logistics support. State officials didn’t say how many soldiers might be deployed.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire exploding through bone-dry timber has prompted Nevada authorities to evacuate a border-area community. The Beckwourth Complex — a merging of two lightning-caused fires — headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada. Across the state line, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asked people to evacuate a section of Rancho Haven, north of Reno. Other fires are burning in Oregon, Arizona and Idaho. Authorities say fire conditions are tough as a heat wave engulfs the region, promising triple-digit temperatures in many areas through the weekend.

IDAHO-GRIZZLY ATTACK

Trail-running man injured in grizzly attack in eastern Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state wildlife officials say a man was injured after he was attacked by a grizzly bear in eastern Idaho Friday morning. Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said in a prepared statement that the man was running on a trail in the Kilgore area near Island Park around 6:30 a.m. when he encountered the female grizzly with her cub. The female bear charged him, and the man laid down in an effort to protect himself. Phillips said the grizzly struck him several times before running off, but the man was able to return to his cabin and call 911. He was treated at a nearby hospital.

TORTURE CASE-SENTENCE

Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with a kidnapping and torture case. EastIdahoNews.com reports 34-year-old Sasha Dee Martinez will be eligible for parole after serving at least five years. Martinez pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and a drug charge as part of a plea deal. According to Idaho Falls police reports, officers were called to a home last year after a woman asked a stranger to call 911, saying she had been held captive and tortured. Martinez is one of four defendants in the case. The other three defendants have pleaded not guilty and have not yet stood trial.

POWER USAGE-RECORD

Idaho Power customers set record for electricity use

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Power says its customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon used a record amount of electricity last week. The utility company tells KIVI-TV in a story on Friday that electricity use peaked at 3,745 megawatts on the evening of June 30. That’s more than 9% above the previous record of 3,422 megawatts set in July 2017. The state-regulated company says it now has about 590,000 customers, about 50,000 more than in 2017. Company officials say the additional customers and record-breaking heat in the region led to the new record. The company says peak demands occur on hot summer afternoons as air conditioners and agricultural irrigation pumps turn on.

FATAL GRIZZLY ATTACK

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing California woman

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her this week has been fatally shot in Montana. Wildlife officials using night-vision goggles killed the bear overnight Friday after staking out a chicken coop that the bear had raided near the town of Ovando. Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was on a long-distance cycling trip and had camped by the town’s post office with other bicyclists when she was attacked and killed Tuesday. Friends said Lokan was a free spirit, adventurous and aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.