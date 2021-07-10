Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON WILDFIRES

Oregon wildfire threatens 3K homes, forces home evacuations

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-growing wildfire on national forestland in south-central Oregon has prompted mandatory evacuations as it threatened about 3,000 homes. The fire in Klamath County more than doubled in size and was not at all contained. Klamath County Emergency Management issued an immediate evacuation order Friday for people in areas north of Beatty and near Sprague River. More resources, including two teams from California, were being sent to help fight the blaze. Evacuation orders remain in place from a smaller fire about 40 miles east of Roseburg that was slowly growing. It had burned about 9 square miles as of Friday with no containment.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

WASHINGTON-WINERY SALE

Washington wine giant Ste. Michelle sold for $1.2 billion

SEATTLE (AP) — Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has been sold for about $1.2 billion to a private equity firm by its parent, the tobacco company Altria. Woodinville-based Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and selling wines under labels including Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Erath, Intrinsic and Patz & Hall. Altria, which owns major cigarette brands such as Marlboro, said it will use the sale’s proceeds to buy back stock. CEO Billy Gifford said shedding the wine company is part of its plan to focus on “moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices” like noncombustible nicotine products.

HEAT WAVE-WORKER PROTECTIONS

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-ONE DEATH

Among the heat wave dead, a man of few words, but a big life

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — One of the people who died from heat-related issues during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave last week was a common face at the Washington state Capitol. Known to most as Moss, he would sit for hours in the marble Rotunda and quietly read before packing up his belongings to head back to the nearby church porch where he slept for five years. The United Churches of Olympia posted on Facebook June 29 that they discovered Barnett Moss deceased that morning, a day after temperatures had reached 110 degrees. They held a memorial for him on that same porch Friday. Washington’s death toll hit at least 78 and Oregon reported 116 deaths following the three-day heat wave that engulfed the region.

POWER USAGE-RECORD

Idaho Power customers set record for electricity use

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Power says its customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon used a record amount of electricity last week. The utility company tells KIVI-TV in a story on Friday that electricity use peaked at 3,745 megawatts on the evening of June 30. That’s more than 9% above the previous record of 3,422 megawatts set in July 2017. The state-regulated company says it now has about 590,000 customers, about 50,000 more than in 2017. Company officials say the additional customers and record-breaking heat in the region led to the new record. The company says peak demands occur on hot summer afternoons as air conditioners and agricultural irrigation pumps turn on.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Heat, wind spur California fire; evacuation hits Nevada area

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — A California wildfire that closed nearly 200 square miles of forest has forced evacuations across state lines into Nevada as winds and scorching, dry weather drove flames forward. Authorities say the Beckwourth Complex is showing extreme behavior, including sending spot fires far ahead as the northeastern flank headed towards a main highway near the state line. The blaze in the northern Sierra Nevada prompted the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to order evacuations for a section of Rancho Haven, near Reno. Meanwhile in southern Oregon, a wildfire burning near Klamath Falls more than doubled overnight.

HEAT WAVE-WORKER PROTECTION

Oregon adopts most protective heat rules for workers in US

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted an emergency rule that strengthens requirements for employers to protect workers from extreme heat in what advocates call the nation’s most protective heat rules. The rule adopted Thursday expands access to shade and cool water and mandates regular cool-down breaks and communication between employees and supervisors so workers can report concerns. Among the more than 100 people in Oregon who died during the extreme heat wave in late June was an immigrant from Guatemala who was working outside. He had been working with a crew at a nursery that was moving irrigation lines.