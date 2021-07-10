Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-ONE DEATH

Among the heat wave dead, a man of few words, but a big life

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — One of the people who died from heat-related issues during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave last week was a common face at the Washington state Capitol. Known to most as Moss, he would sit for hours in the marble Rotunda and quietly read before packing up his belongings to head back to the nearby church porch where he slept for five years. The United Churches of Olympia posted on Facebook June 29 that they discovered Barnett Moss deceased that morning, a day after temperatures had reached 110 degrees. They held a memorial for him on that same porch Friday. Washington’s death toll hit at least 78 and Oregon reported 116 deaths following the three-day heat wave that engulfed the region.

HEAT WAVE-WORKER PROTECTIONS

Pacific Northwest strengthens heat protections for workers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has become the second state in the Pacific Northwest in as many days to announce emergency rules that provide farmworkers and others who work outdoors more protection from hot weather. Friday’s announcement is in response to an extreme heat wave that is believed to have killed hundreds of people in the region. The changes come a day after Oregon approved what advocates call the nation’s most protective emergency heat rules for workers and as temperatures are spiking again this week in parts of the U.S. West, though not as severely as the end of June. Washington’s new rules take effect Tuesday and update existing mandates.

BORDER CLOSURE-ISOLATED TOWN

Governor visits town isolated by US-Canada border closure

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s governor traveled to the exclave of Point Roberts on Friday to visit residents who have been voicing concern for months about the border closure between the U.S. and Canada that has essentially cut them off from both countries. KING-TV reports Inslee was greeted at the town’s library by a few dozen residents. Inslee said Friday “there is no reason not to allow vaccinated Canadians to come here from the north.” The only overland connection from Point Roberts to the rest of the U.S. goes through the suburbs of Vancouver, Canada. Community leaders say there’s no reason to restrict their border crossing anymore because nearly everyone living on the peninsula is fully vaccinated.

TIMBER THIEF-FIRE

Tree DNA helps convict Washington timber thief after fire

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a timber thief who authorities said started a large forest fire on Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula. Prosecutors say the case marked the first time tree DNA had been introduced in a federal trial. A research geneticist for the U.S. Forest Service testified that the wood 39-year-old Justin Andrew Wilke sold genetically matched the remains of three poached trees. The jury deliberated for about seven hours before convicting Wilke on Thursday of conspiracy, theft of public property and other charges related to the 2018 timber poaching. But jurors did not convict him of starting the fire after some witnesses testified that they couldn’t see his actions in the dark.

POLICE OVERTIME MONITORING GAPS

Seattle officer’s overtime case shows gaps in monitoring

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police watchdog group has found that an officer repeatedly worked over 90 hours a week and earned so much overtime that he was the highest-paid city employee one year — and none of his supervisors noticed. The Seattle Times reports the review by Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability of the case of Officer Ron Willis identified longtime gaps in the Seattle Police Department’s ability to monitor overtime. As a result of the review, Willis was suspended for one day without pay for working more than the maximum hours allowed by department rules. A police spokesperson said Willis wasn’t available for comment, and efforts by the newspaper to reach him weren’t successful.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

69.6% of people 16 and up have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say as of Wednesday, 69.6% of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Washington State Department of Health said Friday that the percentage includes vaccination rates from the State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. The winner of the $1 million prize in the “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccination lottery will be announced on Tuesday. Officials say to be eligible people must receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and be entered into the state’s Immunization Information System by their vaccine provider by Sunday.

WHITE CENTER FIRE-ARSON

Fire at White Center businesses investigated as arson

WHITE CENTER, Wash. (AP) — A fire that extensively damaged businesses just south of Seattle in White Center on Monday is now under investigation as arson by the King County Sheriff’s Office. The Seattle Times reports the incident was reclassified due to new evidence, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer. He declined to share details Friday, citing an active investigation. Authorities say the fire appeared to have started at the neighborhood’s first LGBTQ+ bar, The Lumber Yard, before spreading to other businesses. A tattoo parlor was damaged, along with a salon, a boxing gym, another bar and a Mexican grocery store. No injuries were reported.

WASHINGTON-WINERY SALE

Washington wine giant Ste. Michelle sold for $1.2 billion

SEATTLE (AP) — Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has been sold for about $1.2 billion to a private equity firm by its parent, the tobacco company Altria. Woodinville-based Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and selling wines under labels including Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Erath, Intrinsic and Patz & Hall. Altria, which owns major cigarette brands such as Marlboro, said it will use the sale’s proceeds to buy back stock. CEO Billy Gifford said shedding the wine company is part of its plan to focus on “moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices” like noncombustible nicotine products.

ROOMMATE FATAL SHOOTING-CHARGES

Man accused of murder in shooting death of roommate

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a southwestern Washington man is accused of fatally shooting his roommate during an argument Tuesday at their house. The Columbian reports authorities identified the victim Thursday as 45-year-old Michael Brachais. Justin Nicholas Romero of Hazel Dell made a first appearance on a second-degree murder charge Thursday in Clark County Superior Court. Judge David Gregerson set bail at $750,000. Court records indicate the men argued over Romero’s desire for Brachais to move out. An affidavit of probable cause alludes to recent conflict. It wasn’t immediately known if Romero has a lawyer to comment on the case.

NAVAL BASE CONTRACTOR-WAGES

Naval Base Kitsap contractor must pay $239,000 in wages

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Naval Base Kitsap contractor must pay an additional $239,000 in wages to 26 workers after an investigation by the federal Department of Labor found they had been under-compensated for their work. It’s the second time Nova Group Inc. has been found in violation of prevailing wage requirements. The company’s work in Kitsap includes $21.5 million in projects on the Bangor waterfront and $17.8 million in dry dock work at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. The workers included carpenters, forklift operators, pipefitters and electricians. They were classified as general laborers, positions that did not pay prevailing wages and benefits.