WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
1-2-0
(one, two, zero)Hit 5
13-14-26-40-41
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000Keno
03-05-10-12-22-25-33-37-38-40-42-44-46-47-50-57-60-64-74-75
(three, five, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-five)Lotto
17-22-25-29-34-38
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $4 millionMatch 4
03-09-13-16
(three, nine, thirteen, sixteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $104 millionPowerball
01-05-29-54-62, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(one, five, twenty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
