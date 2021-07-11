Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — One day after an investigation found that two Seattle police officers violated the law while in Washington, D.C., during the insurrection on Jan. 6, lawyers representing the officers in a public records case filed a motion to leave that case. The six officers had filed a lawsuit to keep their identities secret. They appealed after a judge granted release of their names in March. The Office of Police Accountability released a report on Thursday saying two of the officers broke the law and should be fired. On Friday, the officers’ lawyers filed a motion to leave the public records case. They didn’t give a reason.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The body of a missing 37-year-old Nevada woman was recovered from a logjam on the Cascade River on Friday. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says the woman and a 62-year-old Oak Harbor man went missing Thursday while floating down the Cascade River. A search began Thursday night after the pair did not arrive at the Marble Creek campground. The man, who had been on an inflatable kayak, was located uninjured Friday. He told authorities the woman, who was on a paddleboard, became caught and trapped underneath a logjam. The woman’s body was later recovered.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another heat wave blanketed the West, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas. Death Valley in southeastern California’s Mojave Desert reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s reading at Furnace Creek. The largest wildfire of the year in California was raging along the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex Fire — a combination of two lightning-caused fires burning 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe — showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.