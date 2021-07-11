Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Heat wave blankets US West as fires rage in several states

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another heat wave blanketed the West, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas. Death Valley in southeastern California’s Mojave Desert reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s reading at Furnace Creek. The largest wildfire of the year in California was raging along the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex Fire — a combination of two lightning-caused fires burning 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe — showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

Smoke, extreme heat pose harsh test for West Coast vineyards

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.

Governor taps Idaho National Guard for firefighting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has mobilized the Idaho National Guard to help fight wildfires amid an ongoing drought and extreme heat. The Republican governor issued an emergency declaration Friday allowing soldiers to help fight fires on the 9,700 square miles in mostly northern Idaho where the state provides fire protection. It’s the first time the Idaho Department of Lands has requested the governor issue such an emergency declaration. The Lands Department says the soldiers will help with fire suppression and logistics support. State officials didn’t say how many soldiers might be deployed.

Trail-running man injured in grizzly attack in eastern Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state wildlife officials say a man was injured after he was attacked by a grizzly bear in eastern Idaho Friday morning. Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said in a prepared statement that the man was running on a trail in the Kilgore area near Island Park around 6:30 a.m. when he encountered the female grizzly with her cub. The female bear charged him, and the man laid down in an effort to protect himself. Phillips said the grizzly struck him several times before running off, but the man was able to return to his cabin and call 911. He was treated at a nearby hospital.

Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with a kidnapping and torture case. EastIdahoNews.com reports 34-year-old Sasha Dee Martinez will be eligible for parole after serving at least five years. Martinez pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and a drug charge as part of a plea deal. According to Idaho Falls police reports, officers were called to a home last year after a woman asked a stranger to call 911, saying she had been held captive and tortured. Martinez is one of four defendants in the case. The other three defendants have pleaded not guilty and have not yet stood trial.

Idaho Power customers set record for electricity use

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Power says its customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon used a record amount of electricity last week. The utility company tells KIVI-TV in a story on Friday that electricity use peaked at 3,745 megawatts on the evening of June 30. That’s more than 9% above the previous record of 3,422 megawatts set in July 2017. The state-regulated company says it now has about 590,000 customers, about 50,000 more than in 2017. Company officials say the additional customers and record-breaking heat in the region led to the new record. The company says peak demands occur on hot summer afternoons as air conditioners and agricultural irrigation pumps turn on.