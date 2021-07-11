Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON WILDFIRES

Wildfires in southern Oregon double in size, bring smoke

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (AP) — The two wildfires in southern Oregon doubled in size by Saturday morning, bringing widespread smoke across the southern half of the state. The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County grew to almost 119 square miles on Saturday in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land. The Jack Fire east of Roseburg was burning about 14 square miles. Forest service campgrounds were also under mandatory evacuations, including Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Eagle Rock. Although many people have evacuated, the fires are burning in remote enough locations that impact to human life and property has been somewhat limited.

AP-US-HEAT-WAVE-VINEYARDS

Smoke, extreme heat pose harsh test for West Coast vineyards

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.

SALEM POLICE SHOOTING-FATAL

Salem police officer fatally shoots suspect armed with knife

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem police officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a person the agency says was armed with a knife. The agency released few details about the circumstances that led to the overnight encounter. The incident began about 11:20 p.m. Friday when police were dispatched to a home on June Avenue Northeast. The officer was not hurt. The agency did not identify the officer or the person who was killed. The Oregon State Police will investigate the shooting.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Heat wave blankets US West as fires rage in several states

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another heat wave blanketed the West, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas. Death Valley in southeastern California’s Mojave Desert reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s reading at Furnace Creek. The largest wildfire of the year in California was raging along the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex Fire — a combination of two lightning-caused fires burning 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe — showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

SMALL PLANE CRASH-FATAL

2 men die in homebuilt aircraft crash in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men from Albany, Oregon, were killed when a homebuilt trike aircraft they were in crashed near Millersburg. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened before 9 p.m. Friday in a field behind Deciduous Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found the pilot, 57-year-old Charles Kizer and his passenger 49-year-old Matthew Irish dead at the scene. They were flying in a North Wing Trike, a two-seater, motorized glider-type aircraft. The sheriff’s office said there were witnesses of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to help investigate. A trike is an ultralight aircraft composed of a robust hang-glider and a powered tricycle.

FATAL SHOOTING-POLICE

Grand jury decides against charging officer who killed man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County Grand Jury decided not to criminally charge a Gresham Police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020. Officer James Doyle fatally shot Israel Mark Berry in May 2020. Doyle and other officers were helping Portland police with calls as they responded to large demonstrations. At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man in a vehicle “engaging in threatening behavior.” Body camera footage and other evidence shows Doyle opened fire when Berry drove his vehicle at police. Berry was killed. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt says he respects the decision by the grand jury.

WASHINGTON-WINERY SALE

Washington wine giant Ste. Michelle sold for $1.2 billion

SEATTLE (AP) — Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has been sold for about $1.2 billion to a private equity firm by its parent, the tobacco company Altria. Woodinville-based Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and selling wines under labels including Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Erath, Intrinsic and Patz & Hall. Altria, which owns major cigarette brands such as Marlboro, said it will use the sale’s proceeds to buy back stock. CEO Billy Gifford said shedding the wine company is part of its plan to focus on “moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices” like noncombustible nicotine products.

HEAT WAVE-WORKER PROTECTIONS

Pacific Northwest strengthens heat protections for workers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has become the second state in the Pacific Northwest in as many days to announce emergency rules that provide farmworkers and others who work outdoors more protection from hot weather. Friday’s announcement is in response to an extreme heat wave that is believed to have killed hundreds of people in the region. The changes come a day after Oregon approved what advocates call the nation’s most protective emergency heat rules for workers and as temperatures are spiking again this week in parts of the U.S. West, though not as severely as the end of June. Washington’s new rules take effect Tuesday and update existing mandates.