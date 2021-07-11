Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

Lawyers for Seattle officers leave public records case

SEATTLE (AP) — One day after an investigation found that two Seattle police officers violated the law while in Washington, D.C., during the insurrection on Jan. 6, lawyers representing the officers in a public records case filed a motion to leave that case. The six officers had filed a lawsuit to keep their identities secret. They appealed after a judge granted release of their names in March. The Office of Police Accountability released a report on Thursday saying two of the officers broke the law and should be fired. On Friday, the officers’ lawyers filed a motion to leave the public records case. They didn’t give a reason.

RIVER DEATH

Body of paddleboarder missing on Cascade River recovered

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The body of a missing 37-year-old Nevada woman was recovered from a logjam on the Cascade River on Friday. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says the woman and a 62-year-old Oak Harbor man went missing Thursday while floating down the Cascade River. A search began Thursday night after the pair did not arrive at the Marble Creek campground. The man, who had been on an inflatable kayak, was located uninjured Friday. He told authorities the woman, who was on a paddleboard, became caught and trapped underneath a logjam. The woman’s body was later recovered.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Heat wave blankets US West as fires rage in several states

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another heat wave blanketed the West, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas. Death Valley in southeastern California’s Mojave Desert reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s reading at Furnace Creek. The largest wildfire of the year in California was raging along the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex Fire — a combination of two lightning-caused fires burning 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe — showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

AP-US-HEAT-WAVE-VINEYARDS

Smoke, extreme heat pose harsh test for West Coast vineyards

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.

FATAL SHOOTING-POLICE

Grand jury decides against charging officer who killed man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County Grand Jury decided not to criminally charge a Gresham Police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020. Officer James Doyle fatally shot Israel Mark Berry in May 2020. Doyle and other officers were helping Portland police with calls as they responded to large demonstrations. At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man in a vehicle “engaging in threatening behavior.” Body camera footage and other evidence shows Doyle opened fire when Berry drove his vehicle at police. Berry was killed. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt says he respects the decision by the grand jury.

ESTUARY-SALMON RETURN

Renovations will let salmon species return to Lunds Gulch

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — New renovations will allow threatened salmon species to return to Lunds Gulch at Meadowdale Beach Park. After a decade of planning, construction has begun on renovations at the waterfront park to create a 1.3-acre pocket estuary that will bring back Chinook, chum and coho salmon, as well as cutthroat trout. The centerpiece of the renovations is a railroad bridge that will create a 90-foot opening for the creek to flow through. It will replace a six-foot culvert. The project was a complicated affair involving state and federal grants. It also required a partnership with BNSF Railway. The bill will likely exceed $15 million.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-ONE DEATH

Among the heat wave dead, a man of few words, but a big life

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — One of the people who died from heat-related issues during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave last week was a common face at the Washington state Capitol. Known to most as Moss, he would sit for hours in the marble Rotunda and quietly read before packing up his belongings to head back to the nearby church porch where he slept for five years. The United Churches of Olympia posted on Facebook June 29 that they discovered Barnett Moss deceased that morning, a day after temperatures had reached 110 degrees. They held a memorial for him on that same porch Friday. Washington’s death toll hit at least 78 and Oregon reported 116 deaths following the three-day heat wave that engulfed the region.

HEAT WAVE-WORKER PROTECTIONS

Pacific Northwest strengthens heat protections for workers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has become the second state in the Pacific Northwest in as many days to announce emergency rules that provide farmworkers and others who work outdoors more protection from hot weather. Friday’s announcement is in response to an extreme heat wave that is believed to have killed hundreds of people in the region. The changes come a day after Oregon approved what advocates call the nation’s most protective emergency heat rules for workers and as temperatures are spiking again this week in parts of the U.S. West, though not as severely as the end of June. Washington’s new rules take effect Tuesday and update existing mandates.

BORDER CLOSURE-ISOLATED TOWN

Governor visits town isolated by US-Canada border closure

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s governor traveled to the exclave of Point Roberts on Friday to visit residents who have been voicing concern for months about the border closure between the U.S. and Canada that has essentially cut them off from both countries. KING-TV reports Inslee was greeted at the town’s library by a few dozen residents. Inslee said Friday “there is no reason not to allow vaccinated Canadians to come here from the north.” The only overland connection from Point Roberts to the rest of the U.S. goes through the suburbs of Vancouver, Canada. Community leaders say there’s no reason to restrict their border crossing anymore because nearly everyone living on the peninsula is fully vaccinated.

TIMBER THIEF-FIRE

Tree DNA helps convict Washington timber thief after fire

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a timber thief who authorities said started a large forest fire on Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula. Prosecutors say the case marked the first time tree DNA had been introduced in a federal trial. A research geneticist for the U.S. Forest Service testified that the wood 39-year-old Justin Andrew Wilke sold genetically matched the remains of three poached trees. The jury deliberated for about seven hours before convicting Wilke on Thursday of conspiracy, theft of public property and other charges related to the 2018 timber poaching. But jurors did not convict him of starting the fire after some witnesses testified that they couldn’t see his actions in the dark.