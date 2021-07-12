Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in southern Oregon may start arresting people who refuse to heed evacuation orders issued because of a large, growing wildfire that threatens two small towns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Bootleg fire grew to around 231 square miles (598 square kilometers) by Sunday afternoon. The blaze is is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land north of Sprague River and Beatty, about 290 miles (467 kilometers) southeast of Portland, Oregon. The fire is 0% contained. Fire managers on Sunday extended a Level 3 evacuation zone to unincorporated Beatty, with a population of around 120 people. Level 3 evacuations mean residents must leave immediately.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Searchers looking for a Montana State University graduate student who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in southern Montana say they do not think she’s still alive. Red Lodge Fire Rescue says that after nearly a week of intense search efforts, it’s likely 23-year-old Tatum Morell was involved in an accident and could not activate her satellite communicator. The Billings Gazette reports she contacted her mother in Ketchum, Idaho, with the satellite device July 1 but hasn’t been heard from since. She was expected to return July 5.

ROSE LAKE, Idaho (AP) — Searchers are looking for a man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River while trying to retrieve a set of boat keys that had fallen into the water. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman were boating on the river in northern Idaho on Saturday afternoon, and both entered the water to find the keys. The man started struggling in the water, and the woman made her way to shore and tried to throw him her life jacket. The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, slipped under the water and has not been seen since.

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.