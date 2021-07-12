Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in southern Oregon may start arresting people who refuse to heed evacuation orders issued because of a large, growing wildfire that threatens two small towns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Bootleg fire grew to around 231 square miles (598 square kilometers) by Sunday afternoon. The blaze is is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land north of Sprague River and Beatty, about 290 miles (467 kilometers) southeast of Portland, Oregon. The fire is 0% contained. Fire managers on Sunday extended a Level 3 evacuation zone to unincorporated Beatty, with a population of around 120 people. Level 3 evacuations mean residents must leave immediately.

ROSE LAKE, Idaho (AP) — Searchers are looking for a man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River while trying to retrieve a set of boat keys that had fallen into the water. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman were boating on the river in northern Idaho on Saturday afternoon, and both entered the water to find the keys. The man started struggling in the water, and the woman made her way to shore and tried to throw him her life jacket. The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, slipped under the water and has not been seen since.

SEATTLE (AP) — One day after an investigation found that two Seattle police officers violated the law while in Washington, D.C., during the insurrection on Jan. 6, lawyers representing the officers in a public records case filed a motion to leave that case. The six officers had filed a lawsuit to keep their identities secret. They appealed after a judge granted release of their names in March. The Office of Police Accountability released a report on Thursday saying two of the officers broke the law and should be fired. On Friday, the officers’ lawyers filed a motion to leave the public records case. They didn’t give a reason.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The body of a missing 37-year-old Nevada woman was recovered from a logjam on the Cascade River on Friday. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says the woman and a 62-year-old Oak Harbor man went missing Thursday while floating down the Cascade River. A search began Thursday night after the pair did not arrive at the Marble Creek campground. The man, who had been on an inflatable kayak, was located uninjured Friday. He told authorities the woman, who was on a paddleboard, became caught and trapped underneath a logjam. The woman’s body was later recovered.