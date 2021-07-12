Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — David Fletcher had four hits and four RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 24 games, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1. Fletcher hit a solo home run in the third inning, drove in two runs with a single in the fifth and added another RBI in the seventh to snap the Angels’ two-game losing streak. Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk ahead of his big two days at Coors Field. He’ll be participating in the Home Run Derby and playing in the All-Star Game as both a hitter and pitcher.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Epiphanny Prince scored 15 points, Katie Lou Samuelson matched her career high with 14, and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-75. Jewell Loyd’s 3-pointer with 1:48 left gave the Storm a six-point lead and Sue Bird’s running bank shot was the dagger, making it 80-72 at 43.9 seconds. Seattle goes into the Olympic break with the best record in the WNBA and will return from it to open a five-game road trip, with a 47-day stretch until their next home game on August 27 when they visit the Chicago Sky. Kia Nurse scored 28 points and had a career high seven 3-pointers for the Mercury.

SEATTLE (AP) — All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of the Seattle Mariners was placed on the injured list. However, it’s possible that he could still participate in the upcoming All-Star Game festivities in Denver. Manager Scott Servais said he couldn’t comment on Kikuchi’s status “for a number of different reasons,” but that he was “not that concerned with where’s he’s at.”