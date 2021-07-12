ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:Lucky For Life
11-12-22-24-46, Lucky Ball: 13
(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: thirteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $104 millionPick 3 Day
4-1-7
(four, one, seven)Pick 3 Night
3-3-4
(three, three, four)Pick 4 Day
8-6-7-6
(eight, six, seven, six)Pick 4 Night
1-8-6-8
(one, eight, six, eight)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $137 millionWeekly Grand
19-21-23-24-31
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one)
