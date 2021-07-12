AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Jul. 12.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 13 8:00 AM Meridian Mayor Robert Simison holds ‘Coffee with Mayor’ event

Location: 722 E 2nd St, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: http://www.meridiancity.org/main.aspx

Contacts: Stephany Galbreaith , City of Meridian, sgalbreaith@meridiancity.org

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 13 12:00 PM Idaho Department of Labor holds multi-employer hiring event

Location: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boise, 3050 S Shoshone St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://labor.idaho.gov

Contacts: Anthony De Ville, Idaho Department of Labor, anthony.deville@labor.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 3575

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 13 – Wednesday, Jul. 14 Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting

Location: Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Rd, Pocatello, ID

Weblinks: http://fishandgame.idaho.gov

Contacts: Brian Pearson, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, brian.pearson@idfg.idaho.gov