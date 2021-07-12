Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROUD BOYS-IDAHO PARADE

Far-right Proud Boys march in parade in south-central Idaho

BUHL, Idaho (AP) — A far-right extremist group whose members took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol participated with a float in a July 3 parade in the south-central Idaho town of Buhl. The Times-News reports that Proud Boys members were among about 100 floats in the Sagebrush Days parade that went through the center of town. The Buhl Chamber of Commerce runs the parade but wouldn’t comment specifically about the Proud Boys taking part. The chamber said it “will not feed into any negative propaganda.” Proud Boys members describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Wildfires rage as US West grapples with heat wave, drought

Firefighters are working in extreme temperatures across the U.S. West and struggling to contain wildfires, the largest burning in California and Oregon, as another heat wave baked the region, straining power grids. The largest wildfire of the year in California is raging along the Nevada state line and has burned about 140 square miles. In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire exploded to 240 square miles as it raced through heavy timber in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. A wildfire in southeast Washington grew to almost 60 square miles while in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little has mobilized the National Guard to help fight fires sparked after lightning storms swept across the drought-stricken region.

OREGON WILDFIRES

Arrests possible if evacuation orders ignored in huge blaze

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in southern Oregon may start arresting people who refuse to heed evacuation orders issued because of a large, growing wildfire that threatens two small towns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Bootleg fire grew to around 231 square miles (598 square kilometers) by Sunday afternoon. The blaze is is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land north of Sprague River and Beatty, about 290 miles (467 kilometers) southeast of Portland, Oregon. The fire is 0% contained. Fire managers on Sunday extended a Level 3 evacuation zone to unincorporated Beatty, with a population of around 120 people. Level 3 evacuations mean residents must leave immediately.

MISSING HIKER-MONTANA

Missing Montana hiker believed to have died in accident

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Searchers looking for a Montana State University graduate student who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in southern Montana say they do not think she’s still alive. Red Lodge Fire Rescue says that after nearly a week of intense search efforts, it’s likely 23-year-old Tatum Morell was involved in an accident and could not activate her satellite communicator. The Billings Gazette reports she contacted her mother in Ketchum, Idaho, with the satellite device July 1 but hasn’t been heard from since. She was expected to return July 5.

MISSING BOATER

Search underway for missing boater in northern Idaho

ROSE LAKE, Idaho (AP) — Searchers are looking for a man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River while trying to retrieve a set of boat keys that had fallen into the water. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman were boating on the river in northern Idaho on Saturday afternoon, and both entered the water to find the keys. The man started struggling in the water, and the woman made her way to shore and tried to throw him her life jacket. The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, slipped under the water and has not been seen since.

AP-US-HEAT-WAVE-VINEYARDS

Smoke, extreme heat pose harsh test for West Coast vineyards

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.