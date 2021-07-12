Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON WILDFIRES

Arrests possible if evacuation orders ignored in huge blaze

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in southern Oregon may start arresting people who refuse to heed evacuation orders issued because of a large, growing wildfire that threatens two small towns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Bootleg fire grew to around 231 square miles (598 square kilometers) by Sunday afternoon. The blaze is is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land north of Sprague River and Beatty, about 290 miles (467 kilometers) southeast of Portland, Oregon. The fire is 0% contained. Fire managers on Sunday extended a Level 3 evacuation zone to unincorporated Beatty, with a population of around 120 people. Level 3 evacuations mean residents must leave immediately.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

California and other parts of the West broil and burn

Firefighters working in searing heat struggled to contain the largest wildfire in California this year while state power operators urged people to conserve energy after a huge wildfire in neighboring Oregon disrupted the flow of electricity from three major transmission lines. A large swath of the West baked during the weekend in triple-digit temperatures that were expected to continue into the start of the work week. Managers of California’s power grid issued a five-hour ”flex alert” starting at 4 p.m. Monday and asked consumers to “conserve as much electricity as possible” to avoid outages. California’s largest fire is burning near the Nevada border north of Lake Tahoe and grew by a third on Sunday.

AP-US-HEAT-WAVE-VINEYARDS

Smoke, extreme heat pose harsh test for West Coast vineyards

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.

SALEM POLICE SHOOTING-FATAL

Salem police officer fatally shoots suspect armed with knife

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem police officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a person the agency says was armed with a knife. The agency released few details about the circumstances that led to the overnight encounter. The incident began about 11:20 p.m. Friday when police were dispatched to a home on June Avenue Northeast. The officer was not hurt. The agency did not identify the officer or the person who was killed. The Oregon State Police will investigate the shooting.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BONUS PAY

Bonus pay for essential workers varied widely across states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About one-third of the states have used federal coronavirus relief aid to provide extra pay to workers who were considered essential during the coronavirus pandemic. But an Associated Press review finds a wide variance in who qualified for those bonuses and how much they received. Some states provided hazard pay only to certain state employees who worked in close-contact institutions like prisons or mental health facilities. Other states passed out money to a broad range of private-sector employees, including health care providers, grocery store workers, janitors and child-care providers. The momentum for providing bonus payments appears to be slowing as society reopens.

OREGON WILDFIRES

Wildfires in southern Oregon double in size, bring smoke

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (AP) — The two wildfires in southern Oregon doubled in size by Saturday morning, bringing widespread smoke across the southern half of the state. The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County grew to almost 119 square miles on Saturday in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land. The Jack Fire east of Roseburg was burning about 14 square miles. Forest service campgrounds were also under mandatory evacuations, including Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Eagle Rock. Although many people have evacuated, the fires are burning in remote enough locations that impact to human life and property has been somewhat limited.

SMALL PLANE CRASH-FATAL

2 men die in homebuilt aircraft crash in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men from Albany, Oregon, were killed when a homebuilt trike aircraft they were in crashed near Millersburg. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened before 9 p.m. Friday in a field behind Deciduous Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found the pilot, 57-year-old Charles Kizer and his passenger 49-year-old Matthew Irish dead at the scene. They were flying in a North Wing Trike, a two-seater, motorized glider-type aircraft. The sheriff’s office said there were witnesses of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to help investigate. A trike is an ultralight aircraft composed of a robust hang-glider and a powered tricycle.

FATAL SHOOTING-POLICE

Grand jury decides against charging officer who killed man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County Grand Jury decided not to criminally charge a Gresham Police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020. Officer James Doyle fatally shot Israel Mark Berry in May 2020. Doyle and other officers were helping Portland police with calls as they responded to large demonstrations. At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man in a vehicle “engaging in threatening behavior.” Body camera footage and other evidence shows Doyle opened fire when Berry drove his vehicle at police. Berry was killed. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt says he respects the decision by the grand jury.