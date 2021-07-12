Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Wildfires rage as US West grapples with heat wave, drought

Firefighters are working in extreme temperatures across the U.S. West and struggling to contain wildfires, the largest burning in California and Oregon, as another heat wave baked the region, straining power grids. The largest wildfire of the year in California is raging along the Nevada state line and has burned about 140 square miles. In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire exploded to 240 square miles as it raced through heavy timber in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. A wildfire in southeast Washington grew to almost 60 square miles while in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little has mobilized the National Guard to help fight fires sparked after lightning storms swept across the drought-stricken region.

TACOMA POLICE-EXCESSIVE FORCE

Man files excessive force claim against 2 Tacoma officers

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Two Tacoma police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis are accused of using excessive force in an unrelated incident three months before their fatal encounter with Ellis. Timothy Rankine and Masyih Ford are named in a new tort claim against the city of Tacoma, stemming from the 2019 arrest of Dustin Dean. A cellphone video shows the officers dragging Dean down a flight of stairs before Rankine kneels on his back as he lies prone, complaining the officers are hurting him. The tort claim, a precursor to filing a lawsuit, seeks $500,000 in damages. Lawyers for the two officers declined comment.

OREGON WILDFIRES

Arrests possible if evacuation orders ignored in huge blaze

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in southern Oregon may start arresting people who refuse to heed evacuation orders issued because of a large, growing wildfire that threatens two small towns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Bootleg fire grew to around 231 square miles (598 square kilometers) by Sunday afternoon. The blaze is is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land north of Sprague River and Beatty, about 290 miles (467 kilometers) southeast of Portland, Oregon. The fire is 0% contained. Fire managers on Sunday extended a Level 3 evacuation zone to unincorporated Beatty, with a population of around 120 people. Level 3 evacuations mean residents must leave immediately.

MISSING BOATER

Search underway for missing boater in northern Idaho

ROSE LAKE, Idaho (AP) — Searchers are looking for a man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River while trying to retrieve a set of boat keys that had fallen into the water. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman were boating on the river in northern Idaho on Saturday afternoon, and both entered the water to find the keys. The man started struggling in the water, and the woman made her way to shore and tried to throw him her life jacket. The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, slipped under the water and has not been seen since.

CAPITOL RIOT-SEATTLE POLICE

Lawyers for Seattle officers leave public records case

SEATTLE (AP) — One day after an investigation found that two Seattle police officers violated the law while in Washington, D.C., during the insurrection on Jan. 6, lawyers representing the officers in a public records case filed a motion to leave that case. The six officers had filed a lawsuit to keep their identities secret. They appealed after a judge granted release of their names in March. The Office of Police Accountability released a report on Thursday saying two of the officers broke the law and should be fired. On Friday, the officers’ lawyers filed a motion to leave the public records case. They didn’t give a reason.

RIVER DEATH

Body of paddleboarder missing on Cascade River recovered

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The body of a missing 37-year-old Nevada woman was recovered from a logjam on the Cascade River on Friday. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says the woman and a 62-year-old Oak Harbor man went missing Thursday while floating down the Cascade River. A search began Thursday night after the pair did not arrive at the Marble Creek campground. The man, who had been on an inflatable kayak, was located uninjured Friday. He told authorities the woman, who was on a paddleboard, became caught and trapped underneath a logjam. The woman’s body was later recovered.

AP-US-HEAT-WAVE-VINEYARDS

Smoke, extreme heat pose harsh test for West Coast vineyards

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet. That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous. The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.

FATAL SHOOTING-POLICE

Grand jury decides against charging officer who killed man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County Grand Jury decided not to criminally charge a Gresham Police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020. Officer James Doyle fatally shot Israel Mark Berry in May 2020. Doyle and other officers were helping Portland police with calls as they responded to large demonstrations. At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man in a vehicle “engaging in threatening behavior.” Body camera footage and other evidence shows Doyle opened fire when Berry drove his vehicle at police. Berry was killed. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt says he respects the decision by the grand jury.

ESTUARY-SALMON RETURN

Renovations will let salmon species return to Lunds Gulch

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — New renovations will allow threatened salmon species to return to Lunds Gulch at Meadowdale Beach Park. After a decade of planning, construction has begun on renovations at the waterfront park to create a 1.3-acre pocket estuary that will bring back Chinook, chum and coho salmon, as well as cutthroat trout. The centerpiece of the renovations is a railroad bridge that will create a 90-foot opening for the creek to flow through. It will replace a six-foot culvert. The project was a complicated affair involving state and federal grants. It also required a partnership with BNSF Railway. The bill will likely exceed $15 million.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-ONE DEATH

Among the heat wave dead, a man of few words, but a big life

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — One of the people who died from heat-related issues during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave last week was a common face at the Washington state Capitol. Known to most as Moss, he would sit for hours in the marble Rotunda and quietly read before packing up his belongings to head back to the nearby church porch where he slept for five years. The United Churches of Olympia posted on Facebook June 29 that they discovered Barnett Moss deceased that morning, a day after temperatures had reached 110 degrees. They held a memorial for him on that same porch Friday. Washington’s death toll hit at least 78 and Oregon reported 116 deaths following the three-day heat wave that engulfed the region.