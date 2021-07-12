Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. — A wildfire near the resort town of Sisters, Oregon, doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state’s biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 380 words.

Dozens of wildfires burned across the torrid U.S. West on Monday but fire agencies reported some progress in corralling the flames and forecasters predicted a gradual decrease in extreme temperatures. By John Antczak and Christopher Weber. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos, video.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon officials say people struggled to get transportation to cooling centers during last month’s Pacific Northwest heat wave that killed hundreds of people in the region. And staffing shortages prevented callers from reaching operators at an information line. By Sara Cline. UPCOMING: 780 words by 5:30 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco saw an increase in shootings in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, and a slight uptick in aggravated assaults like those seen in viral videos that have drawn national attention, the city’s police chief said Monday. By Olga Rodriguez. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

