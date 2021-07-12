WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
0-8-6
(zero, eight, six)Hit 5
04-10-24-25-28
(four, ten, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000Keno
02-23-24-29-32-34-35-39-41-44-48-53-56-65-66-67-68-69-71-80
(two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, eighty)Lotto
02-08-17-22-36-37
(two, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $4.1 millionMatch 4
14-15-17-24
(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $104 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Comments