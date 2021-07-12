AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jul. 12.

Monday, Jul. 12 9:30 AM Seattle City Council meetings – Seattle City Council remote meetings, including briefing (9:30 AM PDT) and regular meeting (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

City Council Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/

Tuesday, Jul. 13 8:30 AM Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene speaks at Economic Alliance Snohomish County ‘Coffee Chat’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.economicalliancesc.org, https://twitter.com/econalliancesc

Contacts: EASC, info@economicalliancesc.org , 1 425 743 4567

Tuesday, Jul. 13 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Public Safety and Human Services committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Dial-In # 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or view on Seattle Channel

Tuesday, Jul. 13 1:55 PM U.S. Chamber of Commerce conversation with Dem Rep. Marilyn Strickland – U.S. Chamber of Commerce ‘Back to Business’ virtual conversation with Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland * Part of a series that aims to ‘break down the barriers between govt and the public’ and ‘get back to the business of governing’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

https://events.uschamber.com/B2B_MStrickland

Tuesday, Jul. 13 2:00 PM Seattle City Council Governance and Education committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Dial-In # 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or view on Seattle Channel.

Tuesday, Jul. 13 5:30 PM U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosts The International Correspondents Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

To join the email list and participate in the meetings, please email the team co-chairs. Team Co-Chair: Carmen Russell – carmen.russell@gmail.com Team Co-Chair: Elizabeth Hagedorn – elizhagedorn@gmail.com

Wednesday, Jul. 14 – Thursday, Jul. 15 9:30 AM Puget Sound Partnership Science Panel meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Full Zoom instructions are included in the meeting agenda, which is available here: https://psp.wa.gov/board_meetings.php