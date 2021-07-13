Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that have torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate are burning across 10 parched Western states, and the largest, in Oregon, is threatening California’s power supply. Nearly 60 large, active wildfires are burning from Alaska to Wyoming. California’s largest has prompted evacuations on both sides of the Nevada state line. The largest fire in the U.S. is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. It remains out of control after burning an area nearly twice the size of Portland and disrupting power transmission lines to California. The good news is that forecasters say a heat wave over the West seems to be easing in many areas.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican state senators plan to meet this week to discuss the possibility of a special session after three large health care providers announced policies requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder said Monday that Republican senators will meet online Friday amid growing calls for a special session. Also on Monday, six lawmakers in southwestern Idaho where the health care organizations have facilities announced they’d support legislation opposing employer-required COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System last week announced the vaccine requirement ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread in parts of the U.S.

BUHL, Idaho (AP) — A far-right extremist group whose members took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol participated with a float in a July 3 parade in the south-central Idaho town of Buhl. The Times-News reports that Proud Boys members were among about 100 floats in the Sagebrush Days parade that went through the center of town. The Buhl Chamber of Commerce runs the parade but wouldn’t comment specifically about the Proud Boys taking part. The chamber said it “will not feed into any negative propaganda.” Proud Boys members describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire near the resort town of Sisters, Oregon, doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state’s biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November. That wildfire, dubbed the Bootleg Fire, has scorched over 240 square miles (622 square kilometers) in southern Oregon. Fire managers estimated the fire won’t be contained until around Nov. 30. It started on July 6 from unknown causes.