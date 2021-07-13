Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that have torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate are burning across 10 parched Western states, and the largest, in Oregon, is threatening California’s power supply. Nearly 60 large, active wildfires are burning from Alaska to Wyoming. California’s largest has prompted evacuations on both sides of the Nevada state line. The largest fire in the U.S. is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. It remains out of control after burning an area nearly twice the size of Portland and disrupting power transmission lines to California. The good news is that forecasters say a heat wave over the West seems to be easing in many areas.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say people struggled to get rides to cooling centers during the recent heat wave that’s believed to have killed hundreds across the Pacific Northwest. And staffing shortages prevented callers from reaching operators at an information line. State authorities are examining their response to scorching temperatures that broke all-time records across the region late last month. Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia believe hundreds of deaths are likely due to extreme temperatures. Oregon officials contacted providers, set up cooling centers and connected with vulnerable populations. But community members complain they didn’t know where to go to cool down and struggled to find that information.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An attorney for a Portland police officer has entered a not guilty plea on the officer’s behalf to a fourth-degree assault charge involving his alleged actions during a protest last year. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Corey Budworth waived his appearance at arraignment Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. A grand jury last month indicted Budworth on the misdemeanor charge, accusing him of striking a woman in the head with a baton. It was the first time a Portland police officer has faced prosecution over striking or firing at someone during a protest.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — After 16-months of being closed to the public as a COVID-19 safety measure, Oregon’s Capitol building has reopened. The buildings closure has been a long point of tension between Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as Republicans argued throughout the pandemic that everyone should have access to the Capitol. While the Capitol is open as of Monday, and guided tours will resume July 19th, there are still parts of the building the remain inaccessible due to the Capitol Accessibility, Maintenance and Safety project taking place throughout the summer and into the fall. The Senate and House wings of the building will be closed through Dec. 31.