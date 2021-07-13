Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dozens of wildfires are burning across the torrid U.S. West, but fire agencies report progress Monday in corralling the flames and forecasters predict a gradual decrease in extreme temperatures. The fires have forced evacuations in numerous areas. Some homes have burned, but total losses are still being tallied. The fires erupted amid a second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks. And scientists say a climate change-fueled megadrought is making conditions that lead to fire even more dangerous. Forecasters say the heat wave appears to have peaked in many areas, and excessive-heat warnings are largely expected to expire Monday night or Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say people struggled to get rides to cooling centers during the recent heat wave that’s believed to have killed hundreds across the Pacific Northwest. And staffing shortages prevented callers from reaching operators at an information line. State authorities are examining their response to scorching temperatures that broke all-time records across the region late last month. Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia believe hundreds of deaths are likely due to extreme temperatures. Oregon officials contacted providers, set up cooling centers and connected with vulnerable populations. But community members complain they didn’t know where to go to cool down and struggled to find that information.

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man last year in Seattle’s temporary Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone. The Seattle Times reports Seattle officers and U.S. Marshals arrested Marcel Long in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines on Monday. Court documents filed against Long in August say police had identified Long shortly after the killing of Lorenzo “Lil Renz” Anderson on June 20, 2020 and learned Long had fled the state. He had been wanted on a $2 million arrest warrant since then. It wasn’t immediately known if Long has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Two Tacoma police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis are accused of using excessive force in an unrelated incident three months before their fatal encounter with Ellis. Timothy Rankine and Masyih Ford are named in a new tort claim against the city of Tacoma, stemming from the 2019 arrest of Dustin Dean. A cellphone video shows the officers dragging Dean down a flight of stairs before Rankine kneels on his back as he lies prone, complaining the officers are hurting him. The tort claim, a precursor to filing a lawsuit, seeks $500,000 in damages. Lawyers for the two officers declined comment.