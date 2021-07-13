Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Builders say the home for the newest NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken, remains on schedule to be finished by the middle of October when the NHL season is expected to begin. Executives with construction firm Oak View Group say by the end of July, they expect 93% of the work to be done on Climate Pledge Arena. It’s expected there will be a week of festivities including musical acts surrounding the first Kraken home game. It appears likely that Seattle will begin its first NHL season on the road.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the injured list, making him eligible to participate in the All-Star Game. Kikuchi was selected to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career and is Seattle’s lone representative. The Mariners placed Kikuchi on the injured list Sunday but did not disclose an injury. Manager Scott Servais said he could not comment but wasn’t concerned about Kikuchi’s status. The Mariners optioned infielder Donovan Walton to Triple-A Tacoma and designated for assignment reliever Will Vest in order to reinstate Kikuchi.