Idaho News Coverage Advisory

WESTERN-WILDFIRES-JET-FUEL-STORAGE

BOISE — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 875 words. WITH AP Photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

LOS ANGELES — Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened a portion of California’s power supply. Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half of the large active fires. By John Antczak and Christopher Weber. SENT: 530 words. WITH AP Photos and Video.

IDAHO WILDFIRES-GOVERNOR

BOISE— Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idaho residents and visitors need to help prevent wildfires in what could be a challenging season with high temperatures and most of the state in drought. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words. With AP Photo.

NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

PORTLAND, Ore. — Most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave in Oregon’s most populous county were white, male, older and socially isolated, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland. By Gillian Flaccus.

POLICE SHOOTOUT-SENTENCING

GRANGEVILLE — A former participant in an armed occupation at an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with his role in a police shootout in Idaho last year. Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was convicted in April of felony aggravated assault on a police officer and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime. SENT: 400 words.

ALSO:

BOISE SCHOOL DISTRICT-MASKS: Masks optional for Boise School District students, staff

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES: Wildfires prompt mandatory evacuation of town of Nespelem