Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Idaho man convicted in shootout gets 18 years in prison

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — A former participant in an armed occupation in 2016 at an Oregon wildlife refuge has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with his role in a police shootout in Idaho last year. The Lewiston Tribune reports Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was sentenced Monday. He was convicted in April of felony aggravated assault on a police officer and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime. Anderson was arrested several days after a police pursuit and shootout July 18, 2020, following an attempted traffic stop. No officers were injured but Anderson was shot in the eye.

Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in US West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that have torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate are burning across 10 parched Western states. Nearly 60 large, active wildfires are burning from Alaska to Wyoming. The largest fire in the U.S. is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. It remains out of control after burning an area more than twice the size of Portland and disrupting power transmission lines to California. The fires erupted as the West was in the grip of the second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks. Scientists say a climate change-fueled megadrought also is contributing to conditions that make fires even more dangerous.

Lawmakers eye special session on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican state senators plan to meet this week to discuss the possibility of a special session after three large health care providers announced policies requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder said Monday that Republican senators will meet online Friday amid growing calls for a special session. Also on Monday, six lawmakers in southwestern Idaho where the health care organizations have facilities announced they’d support legislation opposing employer-required COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System last week announced the vaccine requirement ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread in parts of the U.S.

Far-right Proud Boys march in parade in south-central Idaho

BUHL, Idaho (AP) — A far-right extremist group whose members took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol participated with a float in a July 3 parade in the south-central Idaho town of Buhl. The Times-News reports that Proud Boys members were among about 100 floats in the Sagebrush Days parade that went through the center of town. The Buhl Chamber of Commerce runs the parade but wouldn’t comment specifically about the Proud Boys taking part. The chamber said it “will not feed into any negative propaganda.” Proud Boys members describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

Missing Montana hiker believed to have died in accident

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Searchers looking for a Montana State University graduate student who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in southern Montana say they do not think she’s still alive. Red Lodge Fire Rescue says that after nearly a week of intense search efforts, it’s likely 23-year-old Tatum Morell was involved in an accident and could not activate her satellite communicator. The Billings Gazette reports she contacted her mother in Ketchum, Idaho, with the satellite device July 1 but hasn’t been heard from since. She was expected to return July 5.