Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that have torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate are burning across 10 parched Western states, and the largest, in Oregon, is threatening California’s power supply. Nearly 60 large, active wildfires are burning from Alaska to Wyoming. California’s largest has prompted evacuations on both sides of the Nevada state line. The largest fire in the U.S. is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. It remains out of control after burning an area nearly twice the size of Portland and disrupting power transmission lines to California. The good news is that forecasters say a heat wave over the West seems to be easing in many areas.

People struggled to tap resources during Northwest heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say people struggled to get rides to cooling centers during the recent heat wave that’s believed to have killed hundreds across the Pacific Northwest. And staffing shortages prevented callers from reaching operators at an information line. State authorities are examining their response to scorching temperatures that broke all-time records across the region late last month. Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia believe hundreds of deaths are likely due to extreme temperatures. Oregon officials contacted providers, set up cooling centers and connected with vulnerable populations. But community members complain they didn’t know where to go to cool down and struggled to find that information.

Not guilty plea entered for police officer in assault case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An attorney for a Portland police officer has entered a not guilty plea on the officer’s behalf to a fourth-degree assault charge involving his alleged actions during a protest last year. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Corey Budworth waived his appearance at arraignment Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. A grand jury last month indicted Budworth on the misdemeanor charge, accusing him of striking a woman in the head with a baton. It was the first time a Portland police officer has faced prosecution over striking or firing at someone during a protest.

Oregon’s Capitol, closed due to COVID, reopens to public

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — After 16-months of being closed to the public as a COVID-19 safety measure, Oregon’s Capitol building has reopened. The buildings closure has been a long point of tension between Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as Republicans argued throughout the pandemic that everyone should have access to the Capitol. While the Capitol is open as of Monday, and guided tours will resume July 19th, there are still parts of the building the remain inaccessible due to the Capitol Accessibility, Maintenance and Safety project taking place throughout the summer and into the fall. The Senate and House wings of the building will be closed through Dec. 31.

Firefighters try to get control of wildfires in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire near the resort town of Sisters, Oregon, doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state’s biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November. That wildfire, dubbed the Bootleg Fire, has scorched over 240 square miles (622 square kilometers) in southern Oregon. Fire managers estimated the fire won’t be contained until around Nov. 30. It started on July 6 from unknown causes.

Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dozens of wildfires are burning across the torrid U.S. West, but fire agencies report progress Monday in corralling the flames and forecasters predict a gradual decrease in extreme temperatures. The fires have forced evacuations in numerous areas. Some homes have burned, but total losses are still being tallied. The fires erupted amid a second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks. And scientists say a climate change-fueled megadrought is making conditions that lead to fire even more dangerous. Forecasters say the heat wave appears to have peaked in many areas, and excessive-heat warnings are largely expected to expire Monday night or Tuesday.

Arrests possible if evacuation orders ignored in huge blaze

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in southern Oregon may start arresting people who refuse to heed evacuation orders issued because of a large, growing wildfire that threatens two small towns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Bootleg fire grew to around 231 square miles (598 square kilometers) by Sunday afternoon. The blaze is is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land north of Sprague River and Beatty, about 290 miles (467 kilometers) southeast of Portland, Oregon. The fire is 0% contained. Fire managers on Sunday extended a Level 3 evacuation zone to unincorporated Beatty, with a population of around 120 people. Level 3 evacuations mean residents must leave immediately.

Police officer hurt when driver hits patrol car

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Springfield police officer was hurt when a motorist hit his patrol car while he was inside. KEZI-TV reports according to the Springfield Police Department, the officer was responding to a different vehicle crash when a motorist failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the side of the police car. Police say the driver then drove away. Authorities say the officer was trapped by an airbag but used an emergency tool to free himself. He was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries. Police say witness followed the person’s vehicle and told officials where the driver parked and ran. Once located, police said the driver tried to escape before being arrested.