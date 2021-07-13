Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES-JET FUEL SHORTAGE

‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Wildfires prompt mandatory evacuation of town of Nespelem

NESPELEM, Wash. (AP) — Several wildfires are burning in Okanogan County, prompting an evacuation order for the town of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Reservation. The state Department of Natural Resources said there were power outages in the area and phone lines are down. Okanogan County Emergency Management said Nespelem, Buffalo Lake, Cache Creek and surrounding areas are under mandatory evacuation notices. State Route 155 is open for people to get out. Officials do not want people to wait for door to door notifications. As of Tuesday morning, seven structures, including three homes, were lost. Seven outbuildings were also lost. KXLY-TV reported there is no estimate on the number of acres burned.

SEATTLE-RECORDS LAWSUIT

City of Seattle countersues newspaper in public records case

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawyers for Seattle deny that the city broke the state’s public records law after the mayor’s text messages were missing from a time that included large protests in the city following George Floyd’s murder. The city is countersuing The Seattle Times in response to a lawsuit alleging the city mishandled reporters’ requests for top officials’ text messages. The Seattle Times reports that in a formal answer filed Friday to the newspaper’s lawsuit, started in June, the city denied most legal contentions, including claims directly based on a city ethics investigation into a whistleblower’s complaint that found Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office violated the public disclosure law after discovering the mayor’s texts were missing for a 10-month period.

TEACHER PAY RAISE

Teachers in Edmonds public schools in line for pay hike

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Teachers in Edmonds public schools are in line for a pay hike this fall under an agreement set for approval by the Lynnwood-based district’s Board of Directors on Tuesday. The one-year deal calls for a 2% wage hike for certificated teachers, plus a $1,250 increase for each step in their salary schedule. With the changes, a first-year instructor with a bachelor’s degree will earn a starting salary of $68,965 — the highest in the state. The current starting pay is $66,184. At the top end, a certificated teacher with 14 years of experience, a master’s degree and 90 units of additional education will make $124,658, up from $120,646.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE LOTTERY

Washington state to pick $1M vaccine lottery winner Tuesday

SEATTLE (AP) — The final drawing for Washington state’s vaccine lottery will take place Tuesday. The prize on the line: a $1 million jackpot. The winner will be contacted Wednesday and will have 72 hours to respond. Otherwise the prize will be forfeited to an alternate winner. The previous four drawings, held throughout June, were for cash prizes of $250,000. Winners included a Yakima resident, a Spokane nursing student and a Walla Walla food-service worker. Previous prizes also included Guaranteed Education Tuition credits for vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17, airline tickets, sports tickets, video-game consoles and other prizes.

AP-US-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE

People struggled to tap resources during Northwest heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say people struggled to get rides to cooling centers during the recent heat wave that’s believed to have killed hundreds across the Pacific Northwest. And staffing shortages prevented callers from reaching operators at an information line. State authorities are examining their response to scorching temperatures that broke all-time records across the region late last month. Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia believe hundreds of deaths are likely due to extreme temperatures. Oregon officials contacted providers, set up cooling centers and connected with vulnerable populations. But community members complain they didn’t know where to go to cool down and struggled to find that information.

SEATTLE PROTESTS-SHOOTING ARREST

Man arrested in 2020 Seattle protest zone killing

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man last year in Seattle’s temporary Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone. The Seattle Times reports Seattle officers and U.S. Marshals arrested Marcel Long in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines on Monday. Court documents filed against Long in August say police had identified Long shortly after the killing of Lorenzo “Lil Renz” Anderson on June 20, 2020 and learned Long had fled the state. He had been wanted on a $2 million arrest warrant since then. It wasn’t immediately known if Long has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

TACOMA POLICE-EXCESSIVE FORCE

Man files excessive force claim against 2 Tacoma officers

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Two Tacoma police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis are accused of using excessive force in an unrelated incident three months before their fatal encounter with Ellis. Timothy Rankine and Masyih Ford are named in a new tort claim against the city of Tacoma, stemming from the 2019 arrest of Dustin Dean. A cellphone video shows the officers dragging Dean down a flight of stairs before Rankine kneels on his back as he lies prone, complaining the officers are hurting him. The tort claim, a precursor to filing a lawsuit, seeks $500,000 in damages. Lawyers for the two officers declined comment.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Firefighters try to get control of wildfires in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire near the resort town of Sisters, Oregon, doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state’s biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November. That wildfire, dubbed the Bootleg Fire, has scorched over 240 square miles (622 square kilometers) in southern Oregon. Fire managers estimated the fire won’t be contained until around Nov. 30. It started on July 6 from unknown causes.

AP-US-BOEING-787

Boeing cuts production on the 787 to address flaw

Boeing is temporarily lowering its delivery target for the 787 Dreamliner after discovering additional work that will need to be performed on the aircraft. The company said Tuesday that the 787 production rate will temporarily be lower than five per month and will gradually return to that rate. Boeing now anticipates delivering less than half of the 787s currently in inventory this year. It’s another setback for the two-aisle 787, which is popular on longer routes. The slower rate of deliveries will hurt Boeing’s cash flow because the company gets a large portion of the price of a plane upon delivery.