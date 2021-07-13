AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 13.

Tuesday, Jul. 13 10:45 AM Education Secretary Cardona and Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici in Oregon – Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici in Oregon: tour bilingual summer enrichment program, Witch Hazel Elementary, 4950 SE Davis Rd, Hillsboro (10:45 AM PDT), hold roundtable conversation with students on the Build Back Better Agenda (2:00 PM PDT) and hold a press gaggle (2:45 PM PDT), both at Southridge High School Library, 9625 SW 125th Ave, Beaverton

Weblinks: http://www.ed.gov/index.jhtml, https://twitter.com/usedgov

Contacts: Department of Education press, press@ed.gov, 1 202 401 1576

Program tour: Footage will be pooled by KPTV. If you are interested in covering this event or receiving footage, please email press@ed.gov. * Other events open press: If you are interested in covering these events, please email press@ed.gov.

Wednesday, Jul. 14 12:00 PM Groundbreaking ceremony for Portland affordable housing development – Stewardship Development, Oregon Housing and Community Services, EnGAGE NW, and Red Stone Equity Partners hold groundbreaking for 4% LIHTC affordable housing project

Location: 4537 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Amanda Perkins, Stewardship Development, amanda@stewardshipproperties.net

Thursday, Jul. 15 6:00 PM Friends of the Columbia George webinar on climate change (virtual) – Columbia Gorge and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network hold a webinar on climate change and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, including recent action by local leaders on climate change and ongoing community activist efforts to safeguard Gorge communities from irresponsible fossil fuel transport and development. Speakers include former Hood River City Councilmember Peter Cornelison, Friends of the Columbia Gorge Conservation Director Michael, and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Co-Convener Eric Strid

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://gorgefriends.org/

Contacts: Friends of the Columbia River Gorge, friends@gorgefriends.org

Live, Free Zoom Event. Register: https://gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2021-04-15/a-climate-of-change.html