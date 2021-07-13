Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

BLY, Ore. — An army of firefighters labored in hot, dry and windy weather Tuesday to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states already sweltering in the second heat wave of the year. By Nathan Howard and John Antczak. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos, video.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

PORTLAND, Ore. — Most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave in Oregon’s most populous county were white, male, older and socially isolated, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos, AP video.

IDAHO WILDFIRES GOVERNOR

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho residents and visitors need to help prevent wildfires in what could be a challenging season with continued high temperatures and most of the state in drought, Gov. Brad Little said. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

SHRINKING METROS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Facing criticism from small cities that feared losing status and funding, the federal government said Tuesday that it won’t raise the population threshold for what qualifies as a metro area. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 540 words. With AP photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES JET FUEL SHORTAGE

BOISE, Idaho — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 870 words. With AP photos

POLICE SHOOTOUT SENTENCING

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — A former participant in an armed occupation at an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with his role in a police shootout in Idaho last year. SENT: 400 words.

BREACHED SETTLEMENT DEAL LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A former medical resident at Oregon Health & Science University who sued the school in 2018 alleging retaliation for her complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination now accuses the school of breaching their settlement agreement. SENT: 350 words.

IN BRIEF

MAN DROWNS: Man drowns at White River Falls State Park.

