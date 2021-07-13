WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

Hit 5

05-11-14-21-34

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

Keno

04-09-10-13-14-18-24-26-27-30-32-40-43-53-55-60-62-63-70-80

(four, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, forty, forty-three, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy, eighty)

Match 4

09-11-15-19

(nine, eleven, fifteen, nineteen)

Mega Millions

03-10-17-26-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(three, ten, seventeen, twenty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $137 million