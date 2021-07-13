Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Jul. 13 7:30 AM Workers with SEIU 775 rally for higher wages – SEIU 775 home care workers and local senior and disability advocates rally across Washington to call on Congress to ‘invest in the nation’s care economy with the American Jobs Plan’. Locations include Summit Ave and 23rd St, Everett (7:30 AM PDT), Boulevard overpass over I-5, Olympia (5:00 PM PDT), Boren Ave and Pine St, Seattle (5:30 PM PDT), Division St and Ruby St, Spokane (5:30 PM PDT), and 1421 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima (6:00 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://seiu775.org, https://twitter.com/seiu775

Contacts: Allison Tabiando, SEIU 775, allison.tabiando@seiu775.org

Members of the media are encouraged to RSVP to Allison Tabiando, allison.tabiando@seiu775.org, 206.538.5784.

Tuesday, Jul. 13 8:30 AM Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene speaks at Economic Alliance Snohomish County ‘Coffee Chat’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.economicalliancesc.org, https://twitter.com/econalliancesc

Contacts: EASC, info@economicalliancesc.org , 1 425 743 4567

Tuesday, Jul. 13 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Public Safety and Human Services committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Dial-In # 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or view on Seattle Channel

Tuesday, Jul. 13 9:30 AM King County Auditor’s Office releases audit of county’s performance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

streaming on KCTV

Tuesday, Jul. 13 11:50 AM Washington Gov. Inslee visits Clark County – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Clark County, viewing Port of Camas-Washougal waterfront and trail improvements, 24 S A St, Washougal (11:50 AM PDT), walks along Vancouver Waterfront Park with city officials, 695 Waterfront Way, Vancouver (1:30 PM PDT), and meets with community business leaders to discuss COVID-19 recovery, Vancouver City Hall, 415 West Sixth St, Vancouver (2:00 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920;

All media planning to cover any of these events must RSVP with the governor’s office and bring their credentials

Tuesday, Jul. 13 1:55 PM U.S. Chamber of Commerce conversation with Dem Rep. Marilyn Strickland – U.S. Chamber of Commerce ‘Back to Business’ virtual conversation with Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland * Part of a series that aims to ‘break down the barriers between govt and the public’ and ‘get back to the business of governing’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

https://events.uschamber.com/B2B_MStrickland

Tuesday, Jul. 13 2:00 PM Seattle City Council Governance and Education committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Dial-In # 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or view on Seattle Channel.

Tuesday, Jul. 13 5:30 PM NPC hosts International Correspondents Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://press.org/, https://twitter.com/PressClubDC

Contacts: Carmen Russell, NPC International Correspondents Committee, carmen.russell@gmail.com; Elizabeth Hagedorn , NPC International Correspondents Committee, elizhagedorn@gmail.com;

To join the email list and participate in the meetings, please email the team co-chairs. Team Co-Chair: Carmen Russell – carmen.russell@gmail.com Team Co-Chair: Elizabeth Hagedorn – elizhagedorn@gmail.com

Tuesday, Jul. 13 6:00 PM King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight director candidates join community meeting – King County Council hosts from the two finalist candidates to be the next director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight community meeting, to

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

watch/listen live on KCTV

Wednesday, Jul. 14 – Thursday, Jul. 15 9:30 AM Puget Sound Partnership Science Panel meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Full Zoom instructions are included in the meeting agenda, which is available here: https://psp.wa.gov/board_meetings.php

Wednesday, Jul. 14 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Dial-In # 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or view on Seattle Channel

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 14 11:30 AM Bicameral Dems discuss Child Tax Credit payments – Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Suzan DelBene and Ritchie Torres and Sens. Michael Bennet, Sherrod Brown and Cory Booker discuss the expanded Child Tax Credit payments, which begin reaching eligible families tomorrow, and the ‘need’ to make the expansion permanent in the upcoming infrastructure package, via press conference with Reshonna Booker, a mother from Washington state due to benefit from the Child Tax Credit

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/delauro/, https://twitter.com/rosadelauro

Contacts: Katelynn Thorpe, Office of Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Katelynn.Thorpe@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 1599

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIsf-mhqDgpHTS5oOm7iDeu1lxzvXzb7Qw

Wednesday, Jul. 14 1:30 PM FBI Seattle Field Office discusses hate crimes investigations – FBI Seattle Field Office hold an information session ‘to discuss how Washington State law enforcement partners work together to investigate and prosecute incidents possibly motivated by bias’

Location: FBI Seattle Division, 1110 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.fbi.gov/, https://twitter.com/FBI

Contacts: Steve Bernd, FBI Seattle, seattle.media@fbi.gov, 1 206 262 2390

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 14 2:00 PM King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight director candidates join community meeting – King County Council hosts from the two finalist candidates to be the next director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight community meeting, to

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

watch/listen live on KCTV

Wednesday, Jul. 14 8:00 PM Dem Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Susan Wild urge Congress to expand Medicare – Public Citizen holds a virtual press conference to urge President Joe Biden and Congress to include Medicare expansion and drug pricing reforms in the upcoming Build Back Better legislative package. Speakers include Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Susan Wild, Be A Hero Action’s Ady Barkan, Public Citizen President Robert Weissman, Doctors for America’s Dr Reshma Ramachandran, Protect Our Care Executive Director Brad Woodhouse, Families USA’s Melissa Burroughs, National Nurses United Vice President Marissa Lee, CapeAir CEO Dan Wolf, Our Revolution Ohio’s Diane Morgan, and Coalition of Labor Union Women’s Virginia Rodino * Democratic Reps. Connor Lamb and Haley Stephens appear by video

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.citizen.org, https://twitter.com/public_citizen

Contacts: Derrick Robinson, Drobinson@citizen.org, 1202 909 6355

https://publiccitizen.salsalabs.org/medicareexpansiontownhall/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=ab49cbb0-e5fb-4779-b08a-db193a80b27e

Thursday, Jul. 15 9:00 AM Washington Student Achievement Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Aaron Wyatt, Communications Director, Washington Student Achievement Council , aaronw@wsac.wa.gov, 1 360 252 9942