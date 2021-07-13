Washington Federal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $47.4 million.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $160.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $141.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Washington Federal shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.28, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.

