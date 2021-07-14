BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.

Washington at 2:10 p.m.

WASHINGTON DROUGHT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday declared a statewide drought emergency because of poor water supply conditions and hot, dry conditions that have plagued the region. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 350 words.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

NESPELEM, Wash. — A wildfire that destroyed seven homes and led to the evacuation of the town of Nespelem continued to burn in north-central Washington on Wednesday. SENT: 570 words.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

PORTLAND, Ore. — Karuk tribal citizen Troy Hockaday Sr. watched helplessly last fall as a raging wildfire leveled the homes of five of his family members, swallowed acres of forest where his people hunt deer, elk and black bear, and killed a longtime friend. By Gillian Flaccus and Nathan Howard. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos, AP video.

RICHARD SHERMAN ARRESTED

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member’s home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers, who used police dogs to apprehend him. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 360 words. With AP photos. Will be updated.

FACEBOOK ANTITRUST

WASHINGTON — Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from decisions on whether to continue the agency’s antitrust case against the social network giant, asserting that past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. By Marcy Gordon. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BBO SECOND HALF LOOKAHEAD

SAN FRANCISCO — The second half of the major league baseball season starts Thursday night when Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox visit Yankee Stadium. By Janie McCauley. SENT:

IN BRIEF

BENTON LAWSUIT APPEAL: Clark County appeals Don Benton lawsuit.