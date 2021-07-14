Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, found most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated. Nearly half the dead were found in apartments on the third floor or higher and almost a quarter had no source of cooling, not even a fan. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days. Temperatures peaked at 116 degrees as records fell across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Oregon blamed 116 deaths on the heat, Washington state reported at least 91 and British Columbia says hundreds likely died.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents and visitors need to help prevent wildfires in what could be a challenging season with continued high temperatures and most of the state in drought. The Republican governor said at a news conference Tuesday that his biggest fear is multiple giant wildfires that use up firefighting resources, leaving some places unprotected. The governor has already tapped the Idaho National Guard in what could be the worst wildfire season in the state in years. Little also toured the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Boise Smokejumpers base, but all the smokejumpers are out fighting fires.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Boise School District in southwestern Idaho have approved a plan that does not require students and staff to wear masks during the upcoming school year. The Idaho Statesman reports that the district’s Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a COVID-19 response plan created with help from parents, teachers and health professionals. It encourages those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks to protect themselves and the community. The plan also calls for focusing on hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces and protocols for when people get sick. The district also plans to continue updating ventilation systems and training on safety practices.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.