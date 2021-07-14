Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Fierce wildfires in the northwest are threatening American Indian tribal lands as they burn homes and forest lands. National Interagency Fire Center data shows that Blazes in Oregon and Washington are among some 60 large, active wildfires that have destroyed close to a million acres of land, mostly in the West. In north-central Washington, hundreds of people in the town of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Agency were ordered to leave because of lightning fires. In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire was threatening some 2,000 homes. A leader of the Klamath Tribes says the fire caused extensive damage to a forest where the tribe has treaty rights.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, found most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated. Nearly half the dead were found in apartments on the third floor or higher and almost a quarter had no source of cooling, not even a fan. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days. Temperatures peaked at 116 degrees as records fell across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Oregon blamed 116 deaths on the heat, Washington state reported at least 91 and British Columbia says hundreds likely died.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former medical resident at Oregon Health & Science University who sued the school in 2018 alleging retaliation for complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination now says the school has breached their settlement. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports after mediation, OHSU was to pay her $100,000 and she agreed to resign as in 2018. Her new lawsuit contends the school shared disparaging information about her with prospective employers and commented on the existence of the agreement in violation of the settlement. The suit filed Saturday seeks $20 million in damages. OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs issued a statement in response saying, “OHSU remains committed to ensuring the safety of our members and our patients.”