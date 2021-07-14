Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Fierce wildfires in the northwest are threatening American Indian tribal lands as they burn homes and forest lands. National Interagency Fire Center data shows that Blazes in Oregon and Washington are among some 60 large, active wildfires that have destroyed close to a million acres of land, mostly in the West. In north-central Washington, hundreds of people in the town of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Agency were ordered to leave because of lightning fires. In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire was threatening some 2,000 homes. A leader of the Klamath Tribes says the fire caused extensive damage to a forest where the tribe has treaty rights.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, found most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated. Nearly half the dead were found in apartments on the third floor or higher and almost a quarter had no source of cooling, not even a fan. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days. Temperatures peaked at 116 degrees as records fell across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Oregon blamed 116 deaths on the heat, Washington state reported at least 91 and British Columbia says hundreds likely died.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawyers for Seattle deny that the city broke the state’s public records law after the mayor’s text messages were missing from a time that included large protests in the city following George Floyd’s murder. The city is countersuing The Seattle Times in response to a lawsuit alleging the city mishandled reporters’ requests for top officials’ text messages. The Seattle Times reports that in a formal answer filed Friday to the newspaper’s lawsuit, started in June, the city denied most legal contentions, including claims directly based on a city ethics investigation into a whistleblower’s complaint that found Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office violated the public disclosure law after discovering the mayor’s texts were missing for a 10-month period.