Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Both the U.S. Olympic team and the WNBA All-Stars expect a competitive game in the league’s showcase. Usually there’s not much defense played in All-Star games until the fourth quarter, but this one could be different with the Olympians having limited time to get ready for the Tokyo Games. It’s the first time since 2000 the WNBA has held the All-Star game during an Olympic year.

NEW YORK (AP) — No team has been playing better than Minnesota the past few weeks as the WNBA enters its monthlong Olympic break. The Lynx are riding a seven-game winning streak and have turned their season around. A big reason for the change has been the addition of Layshia Clarendon, who Minnesota signed after an 0-4 start. During the current winning streak, she’s averaging 14-1 points, 6.4 assists and has shot nearly 63% from the field. The Lynx have climbed the standings and moved up to fourth in the AP power poll this week. Seattle took over the top spot in the poll.