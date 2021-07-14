ID–Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage

Idaho at 3:05 p.m.

CAPITOL SIEGE-IDAHO

BOISE — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump. In the plea hearing Wednesday, Josiah Colt admitted that he brought weapons and other tactical equipment to Washington, D.C. before the siege on the Capitol and that he obstructed an official proceeding — the charge that he pled guilty to — by disrupting Congress as lawmakers prepared to certify the vote electing President Joe Biden. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 600 words.

IDAHO WILDFIRES

BOISE — Fourteen large wildfires were burning in Idaho on Wednesday as state and federal public lands managers continued implementing new fire restrictions due to continued hot and dry weather. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 340 words.

WESTERN-WILDFIRES

PORTLAND, Ore. — Karuk tribal citizen Troy Hockaday Sr. watched helplessly last fall as a raging wildfire leveled the homes of five of his family members, swallowed acres of forest where his people hunt deer, elk and black bear, and killed a longtime friend. By Gillian Flaccus and Nathan Howard. SENT: 1004 words. With AP Photos.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

NESPELEM, Wash. — A wildfire that destroyed seven homes and led to the evacuation of the town of Nespelem continued to burn in north-central Washington on Wednesday. SENT: 570 words.

WILD-WEST-WEATHER NUMBERS

The US West is getting hit with a triple whammy of record heat, megadrought and wildfires — and just a handful of numbers explains the how and why of this wild and deadly weather. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 950 words.

HEAT WAVE-CHERRY CROP

YAKIMA, Wash. — An extreme heat wave damaged cherries grown in the Yakima Valley and the Northwest in late June and early July. The high temperature reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius) in Yakima on June 29, an all-time record. SENT: 260 words.