ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

09-16-21-24-39

(nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $122,000

Lotto America

19-22-46-48-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(nineteen, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $8.04 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Pick 3 Day

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

Pick 3 Night

7-6-2

(seven, six, two)

Pick 4 Day

0-5-0-5

(zero, five, zero, five)

Pick 4 Night

4-5-3-0

(four, five, three, zero)

Powerball

33-46-52-59-62, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Weekly Grand

16-22-23-25-27

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven)