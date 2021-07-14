Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Firefighters brace for windy weather in eastern Washington

NESPELEM, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed seven homes and led to the evacuation of the town of Nespelem continues to burn in north-central Washington. Firefighters across eastern Washington braced for the arrival of strong winds on Wednesday night that could fan the flames of existing wildfires. A fire burning on the Colville Indian Reservation has grown to 23.4 square miles (60 square kilometers) with zero containment. The Chuweah Creek fire was ignited by lighting Monday evening in hot, dry conditions, and quickly burned seven homes, four of which were vacant. The town of Nespelem, which has about 200 residents, was evacuated Monday night and remains under evacuation notice.

HEAT WAVE-CHERRY CROP

Extreme heat takes out portion of Northwest cherry crop

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An extreme heat wave damaged cherries grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley and the Northwest in late June and early July. The high temperature reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Yakima on June 29, an all-time record. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the heat caused issues such as sunburn and stunted growth that made the cherries unsuitable for the fresh cherry market. Many cherries were left on trees while others were picked but processed. Northwest Cherry Growers is still assessing the damage, but President B.J. Thurlby estimates that about 20% of the overall crop was lost due to heat conditions. Much of the loss came in the Yakima Valley, where cherries were about to be picked.

NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, found most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated. Nearly half the dead were found in apartments on the third floor or higher and almost a quarter had no source of cooling, not even a fan. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days. Temperatures peaked at 116 degrees as records fell across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Oregon blamed 116 deaths on the heat, Washington state reported at least 91 and British Columbia says hundreds likely died.

IDAHO WILDFIRES-GOVERNOR

Governor asks Idaho residents for help preventing wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents and visitors need to help prevent wildfires in what could be a challenging season with continued high temperatures and most of the state in drought. The Republican governor said at a news conference Tuesday that his biggest fear is multiple giant wildfires that use up firefighting resources, leaving some places unprotected. The governor has already tapped the Idaho National Guard in what could be the worst wildfire season in the state in years. Little also toured the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Boise Smokejumpers base, but all the smokejumpers are out fighting fires.

BOISE SCHOOL DISTRICT-MASKS

Masks optional for Boise School District students, staff

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Boise School District in southwestern Idaho have approved a plan that does not require students and staff to wear masks during the upcoming school year. The Idaho Statesman reports that the district’s Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a COVID-19 response plan created with help from parents, teachers and health professionals. It encourages those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks to protect themselves and the community. The plan also calls for focusing on hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces and protocols for when people get sick. The district also plans to continue updating ventilation systems and training on safety practices.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES-JET-FUEL-SHORTAGE

‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.