Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Western wildfires threatening American Indian tribal lands

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Fierce wildfires in the northwest are threatening American Indian tribal lands as they burn homes and forest lands. National Interagency Fire Center data shows that Blazes in Oregon and Washington are among some 60 large, active wildfires that have destroyed close to a million acres of land, mostly in the West. In north-central Washington, hundreds of people in the town of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Agency were ordered to leave because of lightning fires. In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire was threatening some 2,000 homes. A leader of the Klamath Tribes says the fire caused extensive damage to a forest where the tribe has treaty rights.

Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, found most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated. Nearly half the dead were found in apartments on the third floor or higher and almost a quarter had no source of cooling, not even a fan. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days. Temperatures peaked at 116 degrees as records fell across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Oregon blamed 116 deaths on the heat, Washington state reported at least 91 and British Columbia says hundreds likely died.

‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Ex-OHSU medical resident: School breached settlement deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former medical resident at Oregon Health & Science University who sued the school in 2018 alleging retaliation for complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination now says the school has breached their settlement. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports after mediation, OHSU was to pay her $100,000 and she agreed to resign as in 2018. Her new lawsuit contends the school shared disparaging information about her with prospective employers and commented on the existence of the agreement in violation of the settlement. The suit filed Saturday seeks $20 million in damages. OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs issued a statement in response saying, “OHSU remains committed to ensuring the safety of our members and our patients.”

Man drowns at White River Falls State Park

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in lower White River Falls south of The Dalles over the weekend. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Jason Manuel Vantine of Aloha was visiting White River Falls State Park with his two children Saturday when witnesses reported he and a daughter were in the river struggling in a whirlpool. Someone nearby jumped in the water and pulled the young girl, and later Vantine, out. When deputies and medics arrived about 12:20 p.m., authorities said, they assisted people with CPR on Vantine, but he could not be revived. The sheriff’s office says the children were not hurt.

Prosecutors: Fatal police shooting of Black man justified

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) — A panel of prosecutors says the Clark County deputy who shot and killed a Black man during a traffic stop in southwestern Washington acted justifiably and shouldn’t face criminal charges. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports five prosecutors throughout Washington state wrote that the Feb. 4 traffic stop was flawed, but ultimately the deputy acted “in good faith” when he shot Jenoah Donald. The traffic stop escalated into a physical confrontation. Donald spent over a week on life support and died Feb. 12. His mother says the family feels disappointed and has called on the state to investigate.

Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West

BLY, Ore. (AP) — An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain blazes chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year was weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. More than 14,000 firefighters and support personnel are attacking the flames. The largest fire in the United States is incinerating huge swaths of the Fremont-Winema National Forest in southern Oregon. The week-old Bootleg Fire has ravaged about 316 square miles and threatens about 2,000 homes.

People struggled to tap resources during Northwest heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say people struggled to get rides to cooling centers during the recent heat wave that’s believed to have killed hundreds across the Pacific Northwest. And staffing shortages prevented callers from reaching operators at an information line. State authorities are examining their response to scorching temperatures that broke all-time records across the region late last month. Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia believe hundreds of deaths are likely due to extreme temperatures. Oregon officials contacted providers, set up cooling centers and connected with vulnerable populations. But community members complain they didn’t know where to go to cool down and struggled to find that information.