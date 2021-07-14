Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Fierce wildfires are threatening Native American lands in the Pacific Northwest. Blazes in Oregon and Washington are among some 60 large, active wildfires that have destroyed homes and burned through huge swaths of land, mostly in the American West. In north-central Washington, hundreds of people in a town on Colville tribal land have been ordered to leave because of fires ignited by lightning. In Oregon, another fire was threatening some 2,000 homes. A leader of the Klamath Tribes says that blaze has caused extensive damage to a forest where the tribe has treaty rights.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Firefighters brace for windy weather in eastern Washington

NESPELEM, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed seven homes and led to the evacuation of the town of Nespelem continues to burn in north-central Washington. Firefighters across eastern Washington braced for the arrival of strong winds on Wednesday night that could fan the flames of existing wildfires. A fire burning on the Colville Indian Reservation has grown to 23.4 square miles (60 square kilometers) with zero containment. The Chuweah Creek fire was ignited by lighting Monday evening in hot, dry conditions, and quickly burned seven homes, four of which were vacant. The town of Nespelem, which has about 200 residents, was evacuated Monday night and remains under evacuation notice.

AP-US-RICHARD-SHERMAN-ARRESTED

NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman has been booked into a jail in Seattle, accused of “Burglary Domestic Violence.” The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

HEAT WAVE-CHERRY CROP

Extreme heat takes out portion of Northwest cherry crop

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An extreme heat wave damaged cherries grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley and the Northwest in late June and early July. The high temperature reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Yakima on June 29, an all-time record. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the heat caused issues such as sunburn and stunted growth that made the cherries unsuitable for the fresh cherry market. Many cherries were left on trees while others were picked but processed. Northwest Cherry Growers is still assessing the damage, but President B.J. Thurlby estimates that about 20% of the overall crop was lost due to heat conditions. Much of the loss came in the Yakima Valley, where cherries were about to be picked.

CLOSING PRISON UNITS

Corrections officials to close prison units to save money

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State corrections officials have started consolidating partially filled housing units at the Washington State Reformatory in Monroe as part of a plan to deal with thousands of empty beds in correctional facilities statewide. By mid-August, housing units at seven prisons, including two minimum security units in the Monroe Correctional Complex, are to be closed. Eventually, the 111-year-old reformatory will be shuttered under details released Monday by Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange. The capacity of that unit is 720 inmates. The Department of Corrections is wrestling with a shrinking prisoner population and pressure from the Legislature and governor to pare spending by $80 million.

FATAL SHOOTING-BELLEVUE

18-year-old Renton man arrested in Bellevue theater shooting

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — An 18-year-old Renton man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting at a Bellevue theater on July 7. Carlos Anthony Espinoza is accused of firing a sawed-off shotgun into the chest of a Bellevue teen. Espinoza was arrested at his home, where police found a hacksaw and the shotgun’s sawed-off barrel along with shotgun shells that matched shells found in his car and at the shooting scene. Police recovered a 12-gauge shotgun on the back seat of his vehicle. Espinoza was also charged with unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Records show he remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, found most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated. Nearly half the dead were found in apartments on the third floor or higher and almost a quarter had no source of cooling, not even a fan. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days. Temperatures peaked at 116 degrees as records fell across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Oregon blamed 116 deaths on the heat, Washington state reported at least 91 and British Columbia says hundreds likely died.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES-JET-FUEL-SHORTAGE

‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.

SEATTLE-RECORDS LAWSUIT

City of Seattle countersues newspaper in public records case

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawyers for Seattle deny that the city broke the state’s public records law after the mayor’s text messages were missing from a time that included large protests in the city following George Floyd’s murder. The city is countersuing The Seattle Times in response to a lawsuit alleging the city mishandled reporters’ requests for top officials’ text messages. The Seattle Times reports that in a formal answer filed Friday to the newspaper’s lawsuit, started in June, the city denied most legal contentions, including claims directly based on a city ethics investigation into a whistleblower’s complaint that found Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office violated the public disclosure law after discovering the mayor’s texts were missing for a 10-month period.

TEACHER PAY RAISE

Teachers in Edmonds public schools in line for pay hike

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Teachers in Edmonds public schools are in line for a pay hike this fall under an agreement set for approval by the Lynnwood-based district’s Board of Directors on Tuesday. The one-year deal calls for a 2% wage hike for certificated teachers, plus a $1,250 increase for each step in their salary schedule. With the changes, a first-year instructor with a bachelor’s degree will earn a starting salary of $68,965 — the highest in the state. The current starting pay is $66,184. At the top end, a certificated teacher with 14 years of experience, a master’s degree and 90 units of additional education will make $124,658, up from $120,646.