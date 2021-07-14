AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 14.

Wednesday, Jul. 14 11:00 AM TSA provides summer air travel update at Portland International Airport – Transportation Security Administration Federal Security Director for Oregon Stephen Taber and spokesperson Lorie Dankers provide an update on summer travel locally, statewide and nationally

Location: Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.tsa.gov, https://twitter.com/TSA

Contacts: Lorie Dankers, TSA public affairs, lorie.dankers@tsa.dhs.gov, 1 206 743 1497, https://twitter.com/TSA_Pacific

federal requirement to wear a mask anywhere in the nation’s transportation system including airports remains in effect, so please remember to wear a mask

Wednesday, Jul. 14 12:00 PM Groundbreaking ceremony for Portland affordable housing development – Stewardship Development, Oregon Housing and Community Services, EnGAGE NW, and Red Stone Equity Partners hold groundbreaking for 4% LIHTC affordable housing project

Location: 4537 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Amanda Perkins, Stewardship Development, amanda@stewardshipproperties.net

Wednesday, Jul. 14 12:15 PM Senate Dems introduce Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act discussion draft – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Cory Booker introduce a discussion draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, via press conference. The proposal would ‘end the decades of harm inflicted on communities of color by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances and empowering states to implement their own cannabis laws’

Location: Senate Radio/TV Gallery, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateDems

Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer press, Press@schumer.senate.gov

Thursday, Jul. 15 6:00 PM Friends of the Columbia George webinar on climate change (virtual) – Columbia Gorge and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network hold a webinar on climate change and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, including recent action by local leaders on climate change and ongoing community activist efforts to safeguard Gorge communities from irresponsible fossil fuel transport and development. Speakers include former Hood River City Councilmember Peter Cornelison, Friends of the Columbia Gorge Conservation Director Michael, and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Co-Convener Eric Strid

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://gorgefriends.org/

Contacts: Friends of the Columbia River Gorge, friends@gorgefriends.org

Live, Free Zoom Event. Register: https://gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2021-04-15/a-climate-of-change.html