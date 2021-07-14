WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
0-0-8
(zero, zero, eight)Hit 5
08-09-13-24-27
(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000Keno
05-06-07-18-20-21-26-31-38-39-44-46-49-53-54-58-59-66-67-72
(five, six, seven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two)Lotto
06-08-26-29-33-43
(six, eight, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.2 millionMatch 4
04-12-19-20
(four, twelve, nineteen, twenty)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $117 millionPowerball
33-46-52-59-62, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
