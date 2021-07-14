WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

Hit 5

08-09-13-24-27

(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Keno

05-06-07-18-20-21-26-31-38-39-44-46-49-53-54-58-59-66-67-72

(five, six, seven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two)

Lotto

06-08-26-29-33-43

(six, eight, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million

Match 4

04-12-19-20

(four, twelve, nineteen, twenty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Powerball

33-46-52-59-62, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million