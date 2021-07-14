AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 14.

Wednesday, Jul. 14 – Thursday, Jul. 15 9:30 AM Puget Sound Partnership Science Panel meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Full Zoom instructions are included in the meeting agenda, which is available here: https://psp.wa.gov/board_meetings.php

Wednesday, Jul. 14 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Dial-In # 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or view on Seattle Channel

Wednesday, Jul. 14 10:00 AM King County Executive Constantine makes next purchase announcement for King County’s Health Through Housing program – King County Executive Dow Constantine and Redmond Mayor Angela Birney make the next purchase announcement for King County’s Health Through Housing program

Location: 2122 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537

Following the press conference, media will be able to join a brief tour. * On-site contact: Chase Gallagher 206-308-7692

Wednesday, Jul. 14 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Friday Harbor, WA, meeting San Juan Island Family Resource Center Director Jennifer Armstrong, San Juan Island Family Resource Center, 476 Market St (11:00 AM PDT), meeting with San Juan Community Theatre Executive Director Nathan Kessler-Jeffrey, San Juan Community Theatre, 100 2nd St N (11:40 AM PDT), visiting Mitchell Bay Farms, 1071 Mitchell Bay Rd (1:15 PM PDT), and visiting Sweet Earth Farms, 16 Sweet Earth Lane (2:05 PM PDT)

Location: Friday Harbor, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited for in-person events to comply with public health directives. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov and Brittany Jarnot at Brittany.Jarnot@mail.house.gov.

Wednesday, Jul. 14 11:30 AM Bicameral Dems discuss Child Tax Credit payments – Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Suzan DelBene and Ritchie Torres and Sens. Michael Bennet, Sherrod Brown and Cory Booker discuss the expanded Child Tax Credit payments, which begin reaching eligible families tomorrow, and the ‘need’ to make the expansion permanent in the upcoming infrastructure package, via press conference with Reshonna Booker, a mother from Washington state due to benefit from the Child Tax Credit

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/delauro/, https://twitter.com/rosadelauro

Contacts: Katelynn Thorpe, Office of Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Katelynn.Thorpe@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 1599

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIsf-mhqDgpHTS5oOm7iDeu1lxzvXzb7Qw

Wednesday, Jul. 14 1:30 PM FBI Seattle Field Office discusses hate crimes investigations – FBI Seattle Field Office hold an information session ‘to discuss how Washington State law enforcement partners work together to investigate and prosecute incidents possibly motivated by bias’

Location: FBI Seattle Division, 1110 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.fbi.gov/, https://twitter.com/FBI

Contacts: Steve Bernd, FBI Seattle, seattle.media@fbi.gov, 1 206 262 2390

Wednesday, Jul. 14 2:00 PM King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight director candidates join community meeting – King County Council hosts from the two finalist candidates to be the next director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight community meeting, to

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

watch/listen live on KCTV

Wednesday, Jul. 14 2:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee discusses record heat and the current wildfire season – Washington Governor Jay Inslee holds press conference to discuss the climate crisis and its impact on Washington state and its residents, including recent record heat and the current wildfire season. Other speakers include Washington State Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Hilary Franz, State Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson, State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison, State Department of Health Assistant Secretary Lauren Jenks, and State Climatologist Nick Bond

Location: Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

The press conference will be livestreamed by TVW * Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=e95dbd5d0196930675f9dd136b8e31a45

Wednesday, Jul. 14 8:00 PM Dem Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Susan Wild urge Congress to expand Medicare – Public Citizen holds a virtual press conference to urge President Joe Biden and Congress to include Medicare expansion and drug pricing reforms in the upcoming Build Back Better legislative package. Speakers include Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Susan Wild, Be A Hero Action’s Ady Barkan, Public Citizen President Robert Weissman, Doctors for America’s Dr Reshma Ramachandran, Protect Our Care Executive Director Brad Woodhouse, Families USA’s Melissa Burroughs, National Nurses United Vice President Marissa Lee, CapeAir CEO Dan Wolf, Our Revolution Ohio’s Diane Morgan, and Coalition of Labor Union Women’s Virginia Rodino * Democratic Reps. Connor Lamb and Haley Stephens provide prerecorded remarks

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.citizen.org, https://twitter.com/public_citizen

Contacts: Derrick Robinson, Drobinson@citizen.org, 1202 909 6355

https://publiccitizen.salsalabs.org/medicareexpansiontownhall/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=ab49cbb0-e5fb-4779-b08a-db193a80b27e

Thursday, Jul. 15 9:00 AM Washington Student Achievement Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Aaron Wyatt, Communications Director, Washington Student Achievement Council , aaronw@wsac.wa.gov, 1 360 252 9942