GRIZZLY COLLARED

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildlife biologists have captured a female grizzly bear in Washington state for the first time in 40 years, fitting it with a radio collar so they can track its movements, officials said Thursday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

PULGA, Calif. — A California fire churned through unpopulated mountain wilderness Thursday, but posed no immediate threat to the nearby town of Paradise, site of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history. Still, survivors of the 2018 blaze worried that history could repeat itself. SENT: 1020 words. With AP photos.

RICHARD SHERMAN ARRESTED

SEATTLE — Richard Sherman’s father-in-law armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of his in-laws’ home, according to a police statement obtained by The Associated Press. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 670 words. Will be updated after court hearing.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A wildfire threatening more than 1,500 homes near Wenatchee, Washington, grew to 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) Thursday and was about 10% contained, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources said. SENT: 270 words.

CYBERSECURITY HACKING FOR HIRE

RICHMOND, Va. — Microsoft said Thursday it has blocked tools developed by an Israeli hacker-for-hire company that were used to spy on more than 100 people around the world, including politicians, human rights activists, journalists, academics and political dissidents. By Alan Suderman. SENT: 340 words.

EVICTION MORATORIUM WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 920 words.

SPORTS

HKN KRAKEN EXPANSION ERA

SEATTLE — Seattle will put together its first team with an expansion draft next week. It will come with the expectation of trying to match what Vegas accomplished. By Tim Booth. SENT: 970 words.

HKN STARS BISHOP

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching his team with the idea. SENT: 380 words.

BBO–MLB-SANTIGAO SUSPENDED

NEW YORK — The 10-game suspension for Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago for violating baseball’s sticky substance rules was upheld Thursday by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF

HANDYMAN DEATH SENTENCING: Man sentenced to almost 10 years for stabbing handy man.

JAIL INMATE DEATH: Police investigate death of female lodged at Lynnwood jail